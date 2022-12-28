LITTLE ROCK — Due to unforeseen circumstances, Little Rock’s men’s and women’s Ohio Valley Conference opening basketball doubleheader against UT Martin today is being moved to Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

Game times will remain at 5 p.m. for the women and 7:30 p.m. for the men. Doors open at 4:00pm. Tickets will be sold at the Simmons Bank Arena box office only, on Thursday, Dec. 29. General Admission tickets are $10.

