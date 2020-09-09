Justin Acri, program director and general manager of KABZ 103.7 The Buzz, spoke about how the station navigated the loss of sports during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We talk about sports, so it became difficult to do what we do on air,” he said Wednesday at the weekly Conway Kiwanis Club meeting at Larry’s Pizza. “We had to pivot our content from sports talk shows to incorporating more interviews and more feature things.”
Acri said the station had its finger’s crossed that football would come back because it is a big part of the station’s content.
But, in the meantime, there were things to talk about and address.
Acri said the station had an opportunity to air Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s daily updates early on, but it didn’t make sense to continue to air the press conference as time passed.
The down time with sports also allowed for discussions about social justice issues.
“Sometimes you have to talk to people about what they want to talk about, but sometimes you have to talk about what’s important,” he said. “We’ve had heated debates over social justice, and I was impressed with how it went when looking back at it.”
Acri, who has been a part of University of Central Arkansas broadcasts since 2004 and is now the play-by-play for UCA football and UCA men’s basketball, said now the goal is to get back to what the station is known for.
“Our goal is to take a break from reality and talk about sports,” he said. “I think the other stuff is important, but it’s nice to get away from it.”
Acri continued saying that he went on vacation recently and didn’t get on social media.
He said when he got back and logged into social media, it was the same as before he left – adding to the notion that it is nice to get away from the world on occasion.
Acri said he thinks there have been some good things that have come from the down time, though, especially with working from home.
“We’ve had a couple in-person meetings, but I think people are happier with working from home,” he said. “I travel a lot and I like working on the road. I think there will be some good things to come out of all of this.”
Acri also complimented the work of UCA president Houston Davis, athletic director Brad Teague and football coach Nathan Brown.
“Few teams are trying to play right now,” he said. “Teague, Davis and Brown took a different look at it,” he said. “They have weekly testing with Conway Regional through a great partnership with them, and there is no way of knowing if things will be much different in the spring.”
Acri said it was a unique decision to play and it wasn’t easy, but teams were calling UCA to play.
One can hear Acri during UCA football games and men’s basketball games once play begins on 94.1 FM.
