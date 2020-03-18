With sports seemingly shut down for the time being, there are still ways to watch sports and sports topics to talk about.
Trades and free agent signings in the NFL have been the talk the last couple of days.
It’s hard to ignore the news of Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots for the first time in his 20-year career with all signs pointing to Brady signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Philip Rivers is leaving the Chargers for the first time in his 16-year career and heading to the Indianapolis Colts.
Along with these two moves, as well as others, there are definitely talking points with the NFL, especially ahead of the draft.
Teddy Bridgewater is getting a chance to start again after signing with the Carolina Panthers.
Stefan Diggs was traded to the Bills and DeAndre Hopkins was traded to Cardinals, with a dwindling David Johnson going the other way.
The landscape of the NFL is somewhat changing and it is exciting to think of the possibilities once the season gets underway in September.
But, while there are no live sports to watch at this time, there are several sports channels showing classic games.
I’ve seen college basketball games, old NBA games, recent NBA games, old races and more on different channels.
ESPN+ can be obtained by a subscription and has ESPN’s 30 for 30 specials located there.
I’m no longer a subscriber to the service, but I would be willing to bet there are archived games available to view.
YouTube is also a great place to find past games to watch.
While personally, knowing the outcome makes games a little less fun to watch, I can see myself taking advantage of YouTube’s search capabilities and watching a game or highlights of past seasons.
The game Packer great Brett Favre played after his father’s death is in full on YouTube, previous Super Bowls.
The football fix is there.
The entirety of the game six of the 1998 NBA Finals where the Chicago Bulls close out their second three-peat of the 90s.
Kobe Bryant’s 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors from Jan. 22, 2006 is in its entirety.
A plethora of MLB games in full are on YouTube.
Full college football and basketball games are on YouTube.
Several videos related to sports are on the site.
Live sports may have left us, but we can still view sporting events during this time.
Also, there are many great sports books as well.
I’ve been reading a book called “The MVP Machine,” which goes in-depth of how MLB teams are constantly changing the way they are contracting rosters.
It’s a lot like “Moneyball,” but now that the “Moneyball” principles have been in place for some time, it has paved way for other teams to follow that model and shape and mold it more.
It tells stories of how Driveline Baseball owner Kyle Boddy found ways to potentially unlock more from pitchers, but coaches dismissed him for years.
Now, he has a job with the Cincinnati Reds.
The book also features heavily on Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer and how he thinks.
While Bauer may seem odd to someone that hasn’t read the book, Bauer has reasons for thinking and being the way he is.
If you are truly missing sports right now, there are ways to watch games even if they have already been played.
