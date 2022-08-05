After going 10-3 and advancing to the quarterfinal round of the Class 2A state playoffs in 2018, the Conway Christian Eagles have fallen on tough times.
They have won only four games since then, but a large sophomore class has Coach Justin Kramer optimistic about the 2022 season.
“We are right at 28 players right now,” Kramer said. “We’re trying to get in a bit of a rhythm this week. It’s been crazy. We’ve had some weather stuff.”
The Eagles have four seniors, three of which played a year ago. The seniors are Cooper Johnson, Samuel Shelton, Carson Ward and Mason Moix.
“They are the foundation to help us with such a large group of sophomores,” Kramer said.
There are 17 sophomores on this year’s Conway Christian roster. A year ago, in junior high, they finished undefeated.
“We’re going to rely heavily on those guys,” Kramer said. “They can certainly do it. The youth end of it just trying to figure out and trying to stay on a good pace so we’re not going to fast, is important. We’re trying not to do too much with them. It’s been good so far.
“They went undefeated last year. There’s some talent there. We’re trying to get them to transfer that over and combine that with the juniors and seniors that we’ve got that all played quite a bit last year. I think we’ve got a chance to obviously put a much better product on the field.”
A year ago, Conway Christian won only one game.
“Last year’s group played really hard,” Kramer said. “We started two games last year with 13 kids and maybe another four or five games with just 15 kids. That is hard. You’re asking a lot of kids when there is literally not rest.
“From a depth standpoint, we’ve got a chance to be quite a bit better, just to give kids a break.”
Kramer said his team can do things differently with the larger roster this season.
“You’re so limited when you are trying to manage energy, trying to get through a game,” he said. “It makes it really difficult.”
Conway Christian will play a scrimmage game at Carlisle on Aug. 16. They Eagles open the regular season Oct. 26 at Quitman.
