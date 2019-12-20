For almost 40 years, the Conway Noon Optimist Club has been sponsoring the youth football program here in Conway.
For over 50 years, Ron Hill has volunteered as a youth football coach, his involvement predating the Optimists.
Both the Optimist Club and coach Hill will be honored for their contributions with the 2019 Joe B. McGee Award for meritorious service to Conway athletics.
“On behalf of the Optimist Youth Football Program, we are so honored to receive this award,” club member Jay Bernard said. “This program has exposed so many kids to this simple game called football. Many volunteers have dedicated countless hours to develop a program that teaches the basic fundamentals of football, sportsmanship, and teamwork. This is truly a wonderful youth sport for the City of Conway.”
The 2019 Elijah Pitts Award for career achievement will be presented to Greg Lasker, who starred at Conway High School and for the Arkansas Razorbacks in 1980s before winning a Super Bowl ring with the New York Giants.
But before playing in the NFL for coach Bill Parcells, Lasker got his start here in elementary school playing for coach Ron Hill.
The 2019 Marvin Delph Award for Conway sportsman of the year will be presented jointly to the father-son duo of Greg and Reed Hughes.
Reed had an outstanding senior season at linebacker for Conway High School this past fall, leading the Cats to an 8-4 record and to the state playoffs.
He recorded 170 tackles and was named all-state for the second year in a row.
He’ll play on Saturday somewhere next year.
Greg, in his 18th year at CHS, coached his son on the defensive side of the ball.
Shortly before this season began in August, Greg’s wife and Reed’s mother, Kim Hughes, passed away after a valiant battle with cancer.
Along with older daughter Hailey, the family’s story was an inspiration to the team, the school, and the entire Conway community.
The 2019 Marvin Delph Award for Conway sportswoman of the year will be presented to Hendrix College volleyball standout Lauren Dwyer.
A Kansas native, Dwyer began her collegiate career earning Southern Athletic Association newcomer of the year as a freshman in 2016.
She followed that up with three consecutive first-team All-SAA honors.
A 4.0 GPA student, she was also named to the 2019 CoSIDA All-America Second Team.
“I have been honored to coach Lauren in her final two years at Hendrix,” Warrior head volleyball coach Brittany Newberry said. “She is very deserving of this award. She leads by example both on and off the court and has left a legacy at Hendrix Volleyball. She is in great company with an elite set of athletes that have earned this award in previous years. There is no doubt she will represent it well.”
The awards will be presented at the annual Conway Athletic Awards Commission luncheon to be held Jan. 26, 2020, at CBC’s Mabee Student Center.
Tickets are $30 and may be obtained by calling (501) 269-0412.
I’ll write more about the awards and the winners in the coming weeks.
