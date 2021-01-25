As the University of Central Arkansas tennis program shed off their injuries, the success came as they split its OVC doubleheader.
UCA 7, Belmont 0
Sophomore Chunxi Xin made her spring dual debut after being held out initially due to injuries. Now she is back and competing at a high level as she bested Belmonts No. 1, Somer Henry. Xin claimed the match in two sets as she defeated her opponent 7-5, 7-6.
In four of the next five matches, the Bears won with ease as they continued to claim victories in just two sets. No. 2 and No. 3 sophomore Fuka Nonoyama and junior Yada Vasupongchai each finished up in the singles matches’ early goings. Nonoyama defeated her competition 6-3, 6-0, and Vasupongchai followed with a 6-2, 6-4 victory.
No. 4 freshman Maja Gledic and No. 6 freshman Jaeun Lee also got quick victories to claim the match for UCA. Gledic took it 6-3, 6-2, while Lee came out with the most dominant victory 6-1, 6-0. Lastly, in the No. 5 spot, freshman Sumomo Hamanaga finished the singles route with a three-set thriller. Hamanaga fell behind in the initial set 6-2 but rallied quickly to claim the second 6-1 before finally finishing it in the third 10-7.
The doubles side of things was much of the same as the Bears grabbed all three matches. This is the first time this season that UCA has claimed the doubles point.
Nonoyama and Xin started it out against the Bruins No. 1 and 2. The Belmont duo proved no match for the classic pairing as UCA won it 6-1. Following them were the doubles teams of sophomore Mei Ishimura/Vasupongchai and then Gledic/Hamanaga. Neither of these teams gave anything to the Bruins in the shutout. Ishimura/Vasupongchai claimed it 6-3, and Gledic/Hamanaga won 6-1.
APU 4, UCA 3
The Bears continued their success on the singles court as they split the singles points. No. 6 Lee was the first player to finish as she continued her dominance on the courts. Lee won her match in two sets as she defeated her opponent 6-0, 6-2.
The other two matches for the Bears were much closer as they both won it in the third set. No. 2 Nonyama claimed her match by winning the first and third set 6-1, 6-4, but losing the second set 6-4. No. 3 Vasupongchai finished off the scoring for the Bears. She lost the first set 6-1 but came back and won the next two 6-4, 6-1.
UCA dropped two of the three doubles matches as they lost the dual defining doubles point. The lone victory came from the duo of Ishimura/Vasupongchai as they won 6-4.
The Bears travel to Birmingham, Alabama, next week as they are set to take on Samford at noon Saturday.
Hendrix Swimming and Diving
The Hendrix men defeated Principia (Illinois), 122-25, on Friday inside the Natatorium.
Six Warriors claimed a total of eight first-place finishes in individual competitions. Spencer Quon took first place in the 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard backstroke. Josh Wadley won the 200-yard freestyle. Andrew Huss claimed the top spot in the 50-yard freestyle. Dominic Stevens won the 50-yard butterfly. Hudson Pace took first in the 50-yard breaststroke.
Oli Steven-Assheuer claimed the top spot in 1-meter and 3-meter diving competitions.
Hendrix (1-1) also swept both relays. Pace, Stevens, Huss and Matt Karlovitch won the 100-yard medley relay. Wadley, Stevens, Huss and Luke Pitts claimed first place in the 100-yard freestyle relay.
The Warriors take part in the Panther Invitational, hosted by Principia (0-1), on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
Meanwhile, the Hendrix women defeated Principia (Illinois), 107-73, on Friday inside the Natatorium.
Four Warriors claimed a total of six first-place finishes. Veronica Ibanez won the 200-yard freestyle and 50-yard butterfly. Jovankah Rodriguez won the 100-yard freestyle. Callista Poiter took first place in the 100-yard individual medley.
Kirsten Nicholas claimed the top spot in 1-meter and 3-meter diving competitions.
McKenzie Tucker finished second in the 50-yard freestyle for Hendrix (1-1). Samantha Broussard was second in the 50-yard backstroke. Annie Kannady claimed second in the 50-yard breaststroke.
Anna Harrison came in second in the 1-meter and 3-meter diving competitions.
Ibanez, Rodriguez, Poiter and Zoe Ryland finished second in the 100-yard medley relay. Rodriguez, Kannady, Tucker and Marah Rice came in second in the 100-yard freestyle relay.
The Warriors take part in the Panther Invitational, hosted by Principia (0-1), on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
CBC Track and Field
Competing for the first-time ever, the Central Baptist College indoor track and field team ran this weekend at the Friends University NAIA Mid-Season Invitational, hosted by Wichita State University.
Ally Swaim made history on Saturday afternoon, becoming the first-ever indoor track competitor in CBC history to post a time to qualify for the national championships.
Swaim posted a time of 9.02 in the 60-meter hurdles final on Saturday to qualify at the ‘B’ standard for the NAIA Indoor Track & Field Championships, which will take place March 3-6 in Yankton, South Dakota.
Swaim’s time was the eighth fastest in the nation so far and also was just two-hundredths short of the ‘A’ standard time of 9.00. Dylan Burnham and Cody Duffey also competed for the Mustangs, with Duffey posted a DNF in the 60-meter race on Friday and Burnham finishing fifth in the 800-meter race earlier Sunday.
