University of Central Arkansas guard Camren Hunter was named the ASUN Conference Freshman of the Year on Tuesday.
Hunter, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound point guard from Bryant, was the top vote getter on the ASUN All-Freshman team.
Hunter, a three-time ASUN Newcomer of the Week, started 28 games in his inaugural season and leads the Bears in scoring (14.5 points per game), assists (3.2 per game) and steals (1.5 per game). For the season, Hunter has scored in double figures in 23 of 28 games.
Hunter is shooting 46 percent overall and 80.2 percent from the free-throw line. He has also connected on 25 3-pointers. He ranks seventh in the ASUN in scoring, fourth in field-goal percentage, fifth in free-throw percentage, third in steals and 10th in assists.
Hunter has season/career highs of 25 points versus Bellarmine, 13 rebounds versus Champion Christian, eight assists versus Liberty, five steals at Jacksonville State and four blocked shots at Texas A&M.
Hendrix Basketball
Hendrix forward Seth Stanley has been named Southern Athletic Association Player of the Year and to the All-SAA first team, the league office announced Tuesday. Guard Sean Coman was an honorable mention selection.
Stanley is the second Warrior during Thad McCracken's tenure to earn the league's top honor and first since former guard and current assistant coach Hank Aldous claimed the award as a redshirt senior in 2016-17.
Stanley, a first team selection for the last three seasons after being named to the second team and Newcomer of the Year as a freshman, led the league in 3-point field goal percentage (0.425) and free throw percentage (0.841) and ranked second in points per game (18.8), total points (471), free throws made (111), 3-pointers made (68) and 3-pointers per game (2.72), third in 3-point attempts (160) and fourth in free throw attempts (132).
Nationally the Rogers, native was 22nd in 3-point field goal percentage, 41st in free throws made, 61st in free throw percentage, 67th in 3-pointers made, 80th in total points, 81st in 3-pointers per game, 83rd in points per game and 84th in free throw attempts. Stanley started all 25 in which he played.
Stanley scored in double figures 22 times, including his last 14 appearances, and topped the 20-point mark 10 times and 30 points four times. In program history, he became just the fifth player to reach 200 made treys and 400 made free throws, sixth to play 2,700 minutes and seventh to top 1,600 points and appear in 80 games.
Stanley was voted SAA Player of the Week twice and named to the Great Lakes Invitational All-Tournament Team in November.
Coman earns an honorable mention nod for the second time in his career after garnering the distinction as a sophomore. The Dallas product ranked fifth in the SAA in 3-pointers made (54) this season.
The senior averaged 10.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.8 steals in 28.2 minutes per game. Coman shot 43.5 percent (87 of 200) overall, 39.4 percent (54 of 137) from distance and 85.2 percent (46-of-54) from the free-throw line.
Stanley and Coman helped guide the Warriors to their most wins (17) since 2008-09 and a spot in the SAA Tournament semifinals for a third-straight season. The Orange and Black concluded the regular season 7-5 in true road games, their first winning record in such affairs since 2008-09. Hendrix tied a program record with nine SAA wins.
Hendrix women’s basketball
Hendrix forward Madi Pierce and guard Kennedi Burns have been named to the All-Southern Athletic Association (SAA) second team, the league office announced Tuesday.
Pierce led the league in field goals made (135), field goal attempts, (395) and points (392) and ranked second in points per game (16.3), third in rebounds (201), fourth in 3-point attempts (142), fifth in free throw attempts (112) and sixth in made free throws (79). The Bald Knob, Ark., native was 44th nationally in field goal attempts.
Pierce started all 24 games this season, one of only two players on the team to do so. The junior averaged 8.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 steals in 31.7 minutes per game. Pierce shot 34.2 percent overall and 71.1 percent from the free throw line.
Pierce scored in double figures 19 times and topped the 20-point mark eight times, including a stretch of five-straight games in December and January. She recorded eight double-doubles.
Pierce was voted SAA Player of the Week once.
The SAA Newcomer of the Year and an honorable mention selection as a freshman, Burns ranked third in the league this season averaging 15.6 points per game. The Mansfield, Texas, native was second in the SAA in free throws made (86) and third in free throw attempts (119).
Burns started all 22 games in which she played. The sophomore averaged 5.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks in 29.8 minutes per game. Burns shot 39.9 percent (122 of 306) overall and 72.3 percent from the free throw line.
Burns scored in double figures 18 times and topped the 20-point mark six times and 30 points once. She recorded two double-doubles.
Burns was voted SAA Player of the Week and named to the D3hoops.com Team of the Week once.
CBC Basketball
For the first time in their history, Central Baptist College men's basketball has had a player earn American Midwest Conference Player of the Year honors.
Kelvin Robinson was recognized as the Player of the Year and was joined on the All-AMC teams by teammates Jordan Parker, Brevin Brimble and James Moore.
Robinson was not only the Player of the Year, but was a first team selection for the second straight season. He led the AMC in points per game, averaging 20.3 per contest and ranked fourth in made field goals, second in made free throws and second in total points while also ranking eighth in the conference in rebounds per game at 7.0, fifth in field goal percentage (.466), fourth in free throw percentage (.714), eighth in assists per game and seventh in total assists (3.0 and 76), fifth in steals per game (1.4), sixth in total steals (36) and fifth in minutes per game (33.8).
Parker was selected to the second team for the first time in his three year career. He was sixth in the AMC in points per game, 10th in rebounds per game, sixth in field goal percentage, tied for eighth in made threes per game, and ninth in steals per game.
Brimble, who was an honorable mention selection last year, earned third team honors this season. In 17 games this season, Brimble averaged 14.5 points, 3.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game while shooting 46 percent from the floor, 43 percent from three and 71 percent at the free-throw line.
Moore was also selected to the third team while also earning all-defensive team honors. In his 17 games, he had two double-doubles and averaged 9.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 61 percent from the floor after joining the team in January. Moore was also an honorable mention team member in the Mid-South Conference last year at Life University.
