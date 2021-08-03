High school football season kicks off Aug. 27, while UCA and Hendrix get their start Sept. 4, which means it's time for the annual football previews of local schools.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Log Cabin Democrat was unable to put together any kind of football preview.
However, this year, it is back with Quitman added into the mix.
Coverage will include eight area schools, which are Conway Christian, Quitman, Mayflower, Vilonia, Greenbrier, Conway, Hendrix and UCA.
Unfortunately, no collective football tab will come out this year.
Instead, coverage will look similar to 2019’s edition of the Log Cabin football preview with each school being highlighted on the front of the sports section each Wednesday and Saturday until all eight schools are covered, beginning Aug. 7.
The regular sports section will also be included into Wednesday and Saturday editions of the Log Cabin.
Preliminary schedules of previews are Conway Christian on Aug. 7, Quitman on Aug. 11, Mayflower on Aug. 14, Vilonia on Aug. 18, Greenbrier on Aug. 21, Conway on Aug. 25, Hendrix on Aug. 28 and UCA on Sept. 1.
These dates are subject to change.
Previews will include team previews, schedules and coaches comments.
