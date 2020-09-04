With all teams in action, local schools struggled in nonconference play Friday.
A pair of Arkansas Media top 5 schools met in Conway as No. 2 Bentonville left central Arkansas with a 47-21 win over the Wampus Cats.
Both teams came out of the gate firing as the Tigers scored on their first drive on a 1-yard quarterback keeper by senior Andrew Edwards after a long Bentonville drive.
On its first possession, Conway matched the Tiger touchdown with a passing touchdown from senior quarterback Ben Weese to senior tight end Jayden Williams.
After forcing a Bentonville three-and-out, the Wampus Cats grabbed the lead when senior running back Jamaal Bethune took the ball to the house for a 31-yard touchdown, giving Conway the lead with 2:02 left in the first quarter.
The Tigers wouldn’t trail long as they matched the Wampus Cats’ score with a 70-yard strike from Edwards to junior wide receiver Cooper Smith, tying the game at 14.
Neither team got much going for much of the second quarter as Bentonville missed a 49-yard field goal attempt that fell short.
However, the next Tiger field goal attempt went through, this time from 22 yards out for a 17-10 lead with 10 seconds left until halftime.
Out of the break, Bentonville forced a Conway three-and-out and then scored on another passing touchdown from Edwards to junior wide receiver Chas Nimrod for a 46-yard touchdown.
On the Wampus Cats’ next drive, Weese was intercepted and one play later, the Tigers scored on a 36-yard run, making the score 30-14 with 6:52 left in the third quarter.
A missed kickoff recovery gave Bentonville the ball back at the Conway 24, and then the Tigers added another field goal, this time from 36 yards out, making the score 33-14.
Bentonville continued to add to its score on a pair of 1-yard rushing touchdowns, making the score 47-21.
Conway scored a touchdown sandwiched between the Tigers’ two 1-yarders on a 2-yard run by sophomore running back Jamarion Carr.
Conway travels to Jonesboro Friday.
One week after crushing Beebe, Greenbrier put up a fight but ultimately fell to Batesville at home in a 31-19 contest.
The Pioneers scored the game’s first 28 points before the Panthers got on the board when senior quarterback Noah Hogan connected with junior wide receiver Jacob Mathis on a 3-yard strike, making the score 28-7.
After a Pioneer field goal, Greenbrier scored a pair of touchdowns, first a 2-yard score by senior running back Trey Havens and then a 1-yard rushing touchdown by junior running back Nick Huett, making the final score 31-19.
Greenbrier travels Friday to Arkadelphia.
The Vilonia Eagles stepped to the field for the first time this season and found themselves in a nail-biter with Greene County Tech, ultimately coming away with a 29-27 win over the Golden Eagles.
Vilonia quickly put up a pair of scores when junior running back Seth Kirk scampered for a 2-yard touchdown and then junior quarterback Austin Myers and junior wide receiver Kannon Bartlett connected on a 50-yard touchdown pass.
The Golden Eagles got on the board with a pair of field goals from 32 and 25 yards out, making the score 14-6.
The Eagles added another touchdown on a long pass from Myers to Bartlett, this time from 59 yards out.
The third quarter started to pick up for the Golden Eagles as they outscored Vilonia 21-7 in the quarter.
GCT scored the first of its three touchdowns on a 24-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Christian Barber to senior wide receiver Rex Jernigan.
After that touchdown, Bartlett took the ball 71 yards to the house for a 26-13 Vilonia lead.
But, it was a pair of connections between Barber and senior wide receiver Shad Vaughan which gave the Golden Eagles the 27-26 lead.
As the game was winding down and GCT had control of the football, Vilonia recovered a fumble and took over with aspirations of a last minute win.
With one minute remaining, senior kicker Noah Newman kicked the game-winning field goal.
Vilonia travels Friday to Maumelle.
Mayflower’s score was not posted by press time Friday.
The Eagles travel Friday to Hot Springs to take on Fountain Lake.
Conway Christian travelled to Little Rock to face off against 3A Baptist Prep, and it was a game that CCS wishes it had back with a 58-14 defeat.
Baptist Prep hung 48 points on CCS before CCS got on the board.
Conway Christian hosts 3A Atkins on Friday.
Quitman also saw defeat at the hands of Melbourne in a 34-6 road loss.
Quitman hosts Mountain View on Friday.
