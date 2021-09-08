For matches that were recorded, the varsity volleyball teams in the area had a great night, recording wins in conference play.
The Conway Lady Cats continued their winning ways as they beat North Little Rock on Tuesday to improve to 8-3 on the season and 2-0 in 7A Central play.
Conway won in straight sets by scores of 25-14, 25-21 and 25-20.
Naomi Young and Megan Smith recorded six kills each, while Olivia Wiedower finished with 16 assists.
Kaylon Neal recorded three aces and nine blocks, while Kennedi Wyrick finished with 12 digs.
The North Little Rock junior varsity got the better of the Conway junior varsity team, winning in two sets by scores of 25-18 and 25-20.
Junior varsity Lady Cay Taylor Tinsley finished with four kills, while Tate Jones had seven assists.
Olivia Harris recorded three aces, while Saniyah Rippond had four digs.
The Lady Cats varsity and junior varsity squads play Cabot on Thursday at home.
The Greenbrier Lady Panthers beat Van Buren on the road Tuesday in four sets.
The Lady Panthers host Russellville on Thursday.
The Vilonia Lady Eagles picked up a straight set win at Alma on Tuesday by scores of 25-14, 25-17 and 28-26.
The Lady Eagles travel Thursday to Mountain Home.
The Mayflower Lady Eagles beat Perryville in straight sets by scores of 25-22, 25-16 and 25-13 on Tuesday.
Mayflower travels Thursday to Baptist Prep.
Scores for Conway Christian and St. Joseph matches were not recorded.
