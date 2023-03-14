HOT SPRINGS — After a disappointing end to the 2021-22 season, the Conway Lady Wampus Cats were determined not to let that happen again.
Conway lost to Little Rock Central in its first game of the Class 6A state tournament a year ago. This year, Conway rolled to a state title, beating North Little Rock 62-53 on Friday at Bank OZK Arena.
“A year ago at this time, we were all depressed,” Conway coach Ashley Hutchcraft said. “I was sitting at home in a dark room. But our kids picked each other up. They did not blame each other. A lot of teenagers won’t do that.”
In the title game against North Little Rock, Conway never trailed, taking a 2-0 lead less than five seconds into the game.
“Every single person on our roster is from Conway, Ark.,” Hutchcraft said. “We have no transfers. These are K-12 Conway kids. You tell me where you find that?
“We took a couple of weeks off then got to work. We worked harder. We worked smarter. We started talking about peaking at the right time. Then we talked about writing our story. Today, before the game, the speech was ‘this is the ending of our story. And how are you doing to write it? I think they wrote it pretty well.”
Winning a state championship for Conway four-year starters Chloe Clardy and Savannah Scott was the icing on the cake for their high school careers.
Clardy, who joined the 2,000-career point club early in the season, and Scott, who joined the 1,000-point club during conference play, will continue their playing careers at Power 5 schools but winning a state title was so important to them.
“We worked all year for this,” said Clardy, who will continue her playing career for the Stanford Cardinal next season. “Everyday on the court, outside, just practicing. We got here, and we did it for each other.”
Scott said the little things in the championship game helped her to have a big performance against North Little Rock.
“Boxing out helped me, personally, helped me do the job I had to do for the team,” she said. “I did get a little frustrated with my fouls, but I had to keep my head in the game.”
Scott will continue her playing career at Auburn University next season.
The championship was also the final game for two other seniors – Kamille Brown and Kaidyn Beckwith.
Brown finished with five points and two steals in 26 minutes. Beckwith had three points and three rebounds in 21 minutes.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.