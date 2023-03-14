HOT SPRINGS — After a disappointing end to the 2021-22 season, the Conway Lady Wampus Cats were determined not to let that happen again.

Conway lost to Little Rock Central in its first game of the Class 6A state tournament a year ago. This year, Conway rolled to a state title, beating North Little Rock 62-53 on Friday at Bank OZK Arena.

Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.

