The East all-star football team scored the last 47 points of the game to beat the West 54-9 in the culmination of the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star weekend on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas on Saturday.
The football game was played with several athletes from Faulkner County. Ashton Waller of Conway played linebacker for the East squad. Two Vilonia players were on the West, including Kannon Bartlett and Colton Watson. Bradley Turnage of Greenbrier also played for the West. Mallory Reeves of Vilonia was a West cheerleader.
Bartlett caught two passes for 5 yards. Waller had two tackles and broke up a pass.
On Saturday, Faulkner County had two players in the girls basketball game, which was won by the East, 81-77.
Conway’s Jaiden Thomas had nine points, six rebounds and an assist in 12 minutes of action for the East. Vilonia’s Madeleine Tipton had 16 points, five rebounds and two steals in 12 minutes played.
Friday night was the time for the baseball, softball, soccer and volleyball games.
In the baseball doubleheader, the first game ended in a 2-2 tie. The West won the second game 4-2.
Conway’s Austin Rainey scored a run for the East in the first game. Also selected was Greenbrier’s Jordan Huskey for the West squad.
The West won the girls soccer game 4-0. Conway’s Deaiveon Carter and Allison Ross were members of the East.
The East won the volleyball match 4-1. Greenbrier’s Sydney Dunlap was a member of the West.
In softball, the West won the first game 9-1, but the second game ended in a 7-7 tie.
Conway’s Katlyn Erickson was a member of the East. Greenbrier’s McKayla Betts and Vilonia’s Hope Johnson and Elise Trautman were members of the West.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.