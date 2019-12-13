In another nod to one of David McCollum’s favorite columns, here is a second helping of “David’s Appetizers.”
My preseason prediction for the four Conway football teams fell a little short. I guessed that Conway High, Conway Christian, UCA and Hendrix would go a combined 32-10 in the regular season.
I missed it by six games, as they collectively finished at 26-16.
Conway Christian had a little bigger rebuild than I had imagined, but they’ll be back on track soon.
If you ever wondered why shoe companies spend millions on endorsements by professional players, especially NBA stars, all you have to do is take a youngster to buy sneakers.
They don’t look for shoes by brand, like Nike, Adidas or Under Armor.
Kids ask for the Jordans, or the LeBrons, or the Stephs or the KDs (Kevin Durant).
It works in other sports too, as my son wanted, and got, the Bryce Harper baseball cleats.
I’ve noticed that referees have now started announcing penalties that did not occur.
Often after a quarterback throws the ball away, the ref will turn on his mic and say something like, “there is no penalty for intentional grounding because the quarterback was out of the pocket.”
Why waste time on that? The fact that no yellow flag was thrown already tells me that.
What’s next? A clock stoppage to announce, “there was no penalty for offsides because no one moved early.”
Or, “there is no penalty for holding because the lineman kept his hands to himself.”
Nick Saban will retire someday. The Bama coach certainly has a few good years left, but he is 68 years old.
When he finally walks away, the happiest man in the country will likely be Dabo Swinney, or at least his agent.
The 50-year-old Clemson coach is a Birmingham native and walked on at Alabama, earning a scholarship, and playing on the Tide’s 1992 national championship team.
When Saban is done, the Tide will surely go after Swinney.
No matter what he decides, the bidding war between Alabama and Clemson will make Swinney a very, very rich man.
There is a new head Hog on the Hill. Time will tell if Sam Pittman can turn things around. Luckily for him, the bar is just about as low as it can get up in Fayetteville.
The schedule is again brutal, but if he can win just one SEC game next year, that will be progress enough for a lot of fans.
When I heard early in 2019 that the rock band Kiss was going to stop in North Little Rock as part of its farewell tour, I marked the September date on my calendar.
They are one of my all-time favorite bands, and I’ve seen them twice already.
But when the Conway Junior High School football schedule was released this past summer, I saw that my son’s eighth grade team played the same evening.
So instead of rocking and rolling all night with thousands at Verizon Arena, I attended the Wampus Kitten game with a couple hundred fellow parents at John McConnell Stadium.
It was an easy call. How priorities change as life changes.
