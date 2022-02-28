Though awaiting the weather-delayed regional tournaments, postseason basketball tournaments have or will be taking shape this week.
Both Central Arkansas Bears and Sugar Bears will make their ASUN Tournament debut this week.
The Bears locked up their position as the ASUN’s West Division third seed last Wednesday when they beat North Alabama, 81-72, on the road, securing a home game to begin ASUN Tournament play.
The Bears host the West’s sixth-seeded Stetson at 6 p.m. Tuesday with the winner advancing to play the East’s second-seeded Jacksonville on Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida.
The Bears hosted Stetson on Feb. 5, winning 79-75 in the season’s lone meeting.
Against Jacksonville, the Bears fell by 20 on Jan. 29 on the road.
The Sugar Bears played Lipscomb in the regular season finale with the West’s fourth seed and a tournament home game up for grabs, but the Sugar Bears lost 50-46, falling to the fifth seed and opening the tournament on the road.
The Sugar Bears now travel Wednesday to Jacksonville, Florida, to take on Jacksonville University at 7 p.m.
The winner will advance to take on the West’s top seed Jacksonville State on the road Sunday.
The Sugar Bears ended the regular season on a five-game losing streak.
The Sugar Bears and Jacksonville met up earlier this season at Jacksonville with the Sugar Bears falling on a last-second game-winning shot.
Both games will be broadcast on 91.3 FM as well as ESPN+.
At the high school level, regional tournaments are still largely yet to be decided, but state tournaments will begin this week.
Starting at the 6A level, the Conway Lady Cats wrapped up a dominant regular season with a 73-66 win over North Little Rock on Saturday in a makeup game that was impacted by the previous winter weather storm.
The nationally-ranked Lady Cats lost one game on the season, which was against a fellow nationally ranked team.
The Lady Cats are likely the Class 6A girls state champion favorite.
The Lady Cats earned a first-round bye and await the winner of Fayetteville and Little Rock Central with a 4 p.m. game Friday at 6A Tournament host Little Rock Southwest.
The Lady Cats beat Fayetteville 62-32 on Dec. 4, while they swept Little Rock Central, winning by 56 and 42.
Their male counterparts didn’t fare as well on the season, narrowly making the tournament as the 6A Central’s sixth seed.
The Wampus Cats open the tournament against the West’s third-seeded Bentonville at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
It will be the two teams’ first game against each other this season.
The Class 6A Tournament will be played at Little Rock Southwest.
In Class 5A, both Vilonia Eagles and Lady Eagles qualified for the state tournament.
The Eagles ended the season on a two-game losing streak to the two teams that earned the 5A West’s top two seeds in Russellville and Siloam Springs.
Now, as the 5A West third seed, the Eagles open the tournament against the 5A Central’s second-seeded Maumelle at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Eagles fell to the Hornets, 88-54, Dec. 11 at home.
The Lady Eagles closed out the regular season on a four-game winning streak, earning the second seed in the 5A West.
The Lady Eagles open 5A State Tournament play against the Central’s third-seeded Benton at 4 p.m. Thursday.
It will be the first meeting between the two schools this season.
The Class 5A Tournament will be played in Sheridan.
Class 4A State Tournament fields are awaiting seeding because regional tournaments were delayed, but should be concluded early this week.
As of this writing Monday afternoon, both the boys Class 3A Region 3 Tournament is in the semifinals with the finals scheduled for Tuesday evening.
Both Mayflower boys and girls teams find themselves fighting for a shot the finals, but have earned a chance at participating in the Class 3A State Tournament.
The Class 2A Central Regional Tournaments are also in the semifinals, which features the Quitman girls and the St. Joseph boys basketball teams.
With wins in the opening round of the regional tournament, both teams have qualified for the Class 2A State Tournament, but semifinals games will be played Monday evening with the finals and third-place game being played Tuesday evening.
The Class 1A Region 3 Tournaments are in the finals and third-place game stage of the tournament with both games being played Monday evening.
The Mt. Vernon-Enola Lady Warhawks played Sacred Heart for the Class 1A girls Region 3 Tournament championship game, which was played at Guy-Perkins.
Meanwhile, the Guy-Perkins Thunderbirds boys played Nemo Vista for the third seed Monday.
