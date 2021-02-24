The Log Cabin Democrat's latest episode of the Conway on the Record podcast is available for free download on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Spotify and Google Play.
LCD sports editor Andy Robertson and Conway on the Record host/producer Drew Mitchell talked with University of Central Arkansas Athletic Director Brad Teague about UCA navigating football during the pandemic, UCA’s move to the ASUN Conference, the 2021 ASUN/Western Athletic Conference partnership and more.
New episodes of Conway on the Record will be available for free download every other Thursday.
Conway on the Record's next guest will be Jerry Adams of the Arkansas Community Foundation Board. Adams will join Mitchell and LCD editor Jeanette Anderton to discuss the Community Foundation’s 20th anniversary among other items.
