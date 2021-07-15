LITTLE ROCK — Long-time NFL referee and Arkansas Sports Hall of Famer member Walt Coleman will be the featured guest speaker for the 2021 Central AR Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Banquet on Aug. 3.
Coleman’s career as an NFL official makes him one of Central Arkansas’s most applauded, often booed sports professionals.
“Throughout his years on the field in front of 10’s of thousands of fans, Coleman continued to have a positive impact on the players, individuals with whom he worked, and the business community in the state and beyond through his work with Coleman Dairy and now Hiland Dairy,” says Mark Miller, Central Arkansas FCA director. “We’re so thankful to have the opportunity to gather for the banquet in person this year, and Walt is a speaker we’re so proud to have headline the event. He’s spent much of his adult life in a very public and challenging arena, and his experiences provide the type of positive example we want to share with the young people we serve through FCA.”
Coleman graduated from Little Rock Central High School and was a baseball letterman at the University of Arkansas.
He is a member of the Arkansas High School Officials Hall of Fame, Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame, and received the Citation of Distinguished Alumni Award from the University of Arkansas Fayetteville.
Along with these accolades he’s continued to serve through the Major Sports Association of the Greater Little Rock Chamber of Commerce and was past president of the Arkansas Dairy Products Association and Downtown Little Rock Kiwanis Club as well as serving as a past board member of the Milk Industry Foundation in Washington DC.
“An Evening with Walt Coleman” is presented by Bank OZK with additional sponsorships available.
It will be held at West Little Rock’s City Center located at 315 N. Shackleford Rd. (old Kroger building next to Immanuel Baptist Church) with a VIP Reception beginning at 5:15 p.m. and the banquet to follow at 6 p.m.
For tickets and sponsorships, call Sandy Goodwin at 501-231-8792 or go to: http://centralarkfca.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.