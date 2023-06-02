With all academic awards announced for the 2023 spring season, let’s take a look back at the Spring sports season for the Central Baptist College Mustangs. CBC ended up finishing fifth in the American Midwest Conference President’s Cup standings with their success during the season.

Men’s golf was the first team to wrap up the spring season, competing in the AMC Championship on April 24-25. CBC finished third and had two golfers finish inside the top five individually. Jakub Slapal and Emmanuel LaBeur both earned Academic All-AMC honors with Slapal earning first-team All-AMC and Daktronics NAIA Scholar Athlete honors as well.

