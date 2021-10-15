Last Friday evening, news broke that there were some highly questionable words within now former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s emails as part of a Washington Football Team probe that eventually led to Gruden resigning from his post.
You don’t have to reach far to find people’s opinion of what Gruden’s emails contained as a search of his name immediately yields numerous results of opinions of said emails.
But, instead of doing what several others are doing, I wanted to take a look at Gruden’s career as a coach because he often gets credited for being a better coach than he was.
It’s why he landed a 10-year, $100 million contract in 2018 with the Raiders after not coaching for nearly 10 years.
Overall, let’s start with Gruden’s career record. Throughout 229 games, he holds a 117-112 record, which is barely above .500 at .511.
In a league that has a penchant for teams already putting teams on a short leash, Gruden has remarkably coached for 15 seasons in the NFL.
He was first hired as the Raiders head coach in 1998 where he had back-to-back 8-8 seasons before going 12-4 in 2000 only to lose to the eventual Super Bowl winning Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game.
The following season, the Raiders went 10-6 and lost to the New England Patriots in the infamous “Tuck Rule Game” that saw the start of the Tom Brady/Bill Belichick-led dynasty that has spanned much of the millennium.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers then fired Tony Dungy on that short leash I talked about and traded for Gruden in what was the first I’ve ever heard of a coach getting traded and is probably the only time I remember a coach getting traded of any sport.
The move ended up working in the Bucs’ favor as Tampa Bay won the Super Bowl that year over an aging Raiders roster that Gruden helped construct.
That was the pinnacle of Gruden’s career as he was eventually inducted into the Buccaneers’ Ring of Honor, which he has been removed from in the past week.
Gruden’s remaining six years with Tampa Bay saw the Bucs have a winning record in three of those seasons, failing to replicate the magic of that 2002 season.
After a second-straight 9-7 season in 2009, the Buccaneers fired Gruden, leaving him with a 57-55 record in Tampa Bay.
Thus began his broadcasting career for ESPN, who has been pretty quiet about his tenure with the network this week.
He started working for the network in 2009 and eventually became the highest-paid personality the network employed.
Thus after 10 years of calling “Monday Night Football”, hosting the “Jon Gruden’s QB Camp” and talking extensively about the football play “Spider 2 Y-Banana,” Gruden decided it was time to enter the coaching ranks once again.
That’s when Mark Davis confusingly decided to give Gruden that 10-year deal for $100 million that included a no-trade clause.
The no-trade clause was obviously important in case Gruden built up an near-retirement team with the Raiders and fled to another team that someone else built up only for Gruden to win the Super Bowl.
Gruden got his second stint with the Raiders started with a bang, trading away his most talented player Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears for first-round draft picks in 2019 and 2020.
Then, he traded talented wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys for a first-round draft pick.
Arguably, the Raiders looked like they were on the rise, going 4-12 in his first season, then 7-9 in the second and 8-8 in the third.
The Raiders started 3-0 this season before having back-to-back losses before he resigned this week.
Personally, I never really saw the hype in Gruden, but the Raiders thought he was worth another shot.
His career is now tainted and will likely never get another coaching job in the NFL nor at a broadcast network, especially in the social climate we live in now.
