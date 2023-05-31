FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will be joined at the Fayetteville Regional by Santa Clara, Arizona and TCU. The Hogs will face Santa Clara at 2 p.m. on Friday with Arizona taking on TCU at 8 p.m. in the other first-round game. Here’s a closer look at the three teams in the field:
No. 2 TCU (37-22, Won 6 in row)
Defeated Arkansas 18-6 on Feb. 18 in Arlington, Texas. Also defeated Vanderbilt 11-4 and fell to Missouri 9-8 in 10 innings at Arlington. But that was early in the season. They defeated Oklahoma State 12-5 to win the Big 12 Tournament. Their last loss was May 17 to Kansas State 7-6.
n Catcher Karson Bowen, 6 home runs, .345 batting average
n Shortstop Anthony Silva, 7 home runs, .342
n First Baseman Cole Fontenelle, 11 home runs, .325
n Third Baseman Braydon Taylor, 20 home runs, .306
n Kole Klecker, 9-4, 3.04 ERA
n Garrett Wright, 2-2, 3.52, 4 saves
n Louis Rodriguez, 2-1, 4.53, 3 saves
No. 3 Arizona (33-24, Lost 1 in row, won 7 of last 9 games)
n Left Fielder Chase Davis, 21 home runs, .369 batting average
n Center Fielder Max Bingham, 10 home runs, .369
n First Baseman Kiko Romero, 19 home runs, 86 runs batted in, .347
n Third Baseman Tony Bullard, 12 home runs, .335
n Bradon Zastrow, 6-5, 5.28 earned run average
n Trevor Long, 2-5, 5.63, 5 saves
No. 4 Santa Clara (35-18, Won 8 in row)
Santa Clara is a dangerous No. 4 seed. They split with Stanford who is a national seed. Santa Clara downed Stanford 10-5 on March 7, but lost to them 20-17 on May 9. Last loss was to Portland 8-4 on May 13.
n Center Fielder Coleman Brigman, 12 home runs, .303 batting average
n First Baseman Efrain Mango, 17 home runs, 54 runs batted in, .318
n Cole Kitchen, 15 starts, 3-2, 4.25 earned run average
n Jared Felkes, 13 starts, 6-1, 5.05
n August Souza, 1-2, 1.69, 5 saves
The winner of the Fayetteville Regional will oppose the winner of the Terre Haute Regional hosted by Indiana State in the super regional.
NCAA Fayetteville Regional
Game 1 – Arkansas vs. Santa Clara – 2 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 2 – TCU vs. Arizona – 8 p.m. (ESPNU)
Game 3 – Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser – 2 p.m.
Game 4 – Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner – 8 p.m.
Game 5 – Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Loser – 2 p.m.
Game 6 – Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner – 8 p.m.
Monday, June 5 (If Necessary)
Game 7 – If Game 5 Winner Wins Game 6 – TBD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.