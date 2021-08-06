Missing the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, Conway Christian will have an uphill battle to get back there this season.
Fourth-year head coach Justin Kramer didn’t shy away from his team’s limited roster.
“We’ve got low numbers and that’s our biggest struggle right now,” he said. “We’ve not lost kids. We’ve just never had them. In junior high, we had to play a junior high (junior varsity) schedule because we didn’t have enough.
“Unfortunately, we just have two or three grades back-to-back, there's just not a large number of boys. We’ve got 18 kids but 15 that are actually healthy. Ten of those are seniors. The juniors and seniors are just small groups. We’re a little limited as far as that goes. They’re hard workers and they’re all in. It’s going to be tough with 15 people.”
Fielding 11 people on each side of the ball will have to deal with a bit of luck and a lot of health.
Kramer said the team toyed with the idea of transitioning to eight-man competition, but said it didn’t make sense for the school.
“We’ve got 23/24 ninth-graders,” he said. “So, in junior high, we’re at 30 kids in eighth and ninth grade alone. This is a one-year problem for us. Doing eight-man didn’t really make a whole lot of sense. Plus, you’re talking about three people. If we have four or five go down, it’s not going to matter if it’s eight-man or 11-man.”
One issue that could be costly for Conway Christian will be avoiding quarantining from COVID-19.
If teams had too many players out due to COVID issues, games would be canceled and did not impact records.
However, this year will be different as teams will now have to forfeit games.
Though it will be challenging for CCS, Kramer is hopeful with an early start date for school for Aug. 4, the team will get ahead of that and not have challenges for the upcoming year.
“I’m afraid that’s going to be an issue,” he said. “Luckily for us, we start school earlier, so we’ll have a little bit of a head start where everyone is getting around each other. Hopefully if we have issues, we’ll have them earlier than everybody. Then, it’s just a matter of staying healthy.”
With just 15 healthy players, depth will obviously be a problem for the Eagles, especially since the team is already down two linemen.
“Offensive line is a concern,” Kramer said. “Two of the three guys that got hurt potentially season-ending were starting linemen, so that’s not ideal. So depth and kind of making sure we’re taking care of everyone as best we can, adjusting practices a little bit to try to maximize and extend our life as best as we can.”
Despite the low numbers for this season, Kramer is quite pleased with how the kids have carried themselves.
“It’s the coachy answer, but their attitudes have been a strength so far,” he said. “They know where we’re at and have known this has been coming for three or four years now because this has always been a problem with these grades not having a lot of numbers. They’ve shown up every time we’ve asked them to in the summer. They work hard. They play together well and team unity is really strong.”
