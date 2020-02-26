VILONIA — Playing pivotal matchups for playoff seeding, the Vilonia Eagles boys and girls basketball teams hosted the Little Rock Christian Warriors on Tuesday.
With second place up for grabs in the boys game and the LRC girls looked to tie with Vilonia for first place.
With both teams tied for second place behind conference undefeated Russellville, the Eagles (19-7, 8-5 5A West) and Warriors (15-9, 9-4 5A West) took it to overtime in a 74-66 LRC win Tuesday.
The Eagles held control throughout much of regulation, jumping out to a four-point lead with a pair of 3-pointers from senior forward Braeden Lee and senior guard Landon Hill, combatted by a jumper by LRC forward William Wood.
After a basket by Warriors sophomore center Creed Williamson, son of former Arkansas Razorback, NBA player and UCA men’s basketball coach Corliss Williamson, Vilonia went on an 12-4 run to close out the quarter.
LRC couldn’t gain any ground and fell a bit further back by halftime as the Eagles took a 32-19 lead into the break.
Once again in the third quarter, the Warriors were outscored 14-13 and fell behind by four heading into the final quarter, trailing 46-32.
The fourth quarter is when LRC finally made its push down by 14 with 5:07 left in the game as Vilonia’s offense ran dry over that period.
A pair of fouls sent Williamson and freshman guard Layden Blocker as both knocked them down, pulling within 10.
Eagles senior guard Tyler Moran toed the line for a one-and-one, but couldn’t hit his attempt with 3:45 left.
Blocker nailed a 3-pointer in the corner in front of the Warriors bench before junior guard Trey Jones quickly brought LRC within five.
Vilonia senior guard Landon Hill put up a layup with 1:22 left in the game, which was the lone field goal over the final five minutes of regulation.
Down by seven with 1:22, Blocker hit another corner 3-pointer and Wood grabbed a steal and scored on a layup, but was fouled in the process, sending him to the line for a converted and-one.
That sequence pulled the Warriors within one with 56.6 seconds left in the game.
Pressuring Vilonia on a full-court press, the Eagles turned the ball over, which led to a pair of free throws by Jones, which gave LRC a 59-58 lead with 45.1 seconds left.
After pressuring Vilonia into causing turnovers to take the lead, LRC backed off and focused on defense in the half-court.
The Eagles advanced the ball on their half of the court and Moran took the ball to the hole, but was fouled with 8.2 seconds left.
Moran missed the first shot, but hit the second, tying the game at 59.
The Warriors missed their final attempt, which meant the game headed to overtime.
The overtime period was all LRC as it scored the first nine points of the period, taking a 68-59 lead with 1:32 in overtime.
Over the game’s final 1:32, Vilonia outscored the Warriors 7-6, but the effort was short, losing 74-66.
Blocker led all scorers with 24 points, while Jones scored 14 and Wood scored 12.
The Eagles were led by Hills’ 17 points.
Vilonia now falls into third, while the Warriors move up to second with one game left of the regular season.
Girls
Vilonia 50,
Little Rock Christian 32
Leading the 5A West heading into the penultimate contest one game ahead of LRC (20-5, 10-3 5A West), the Lady Eagles (24-2, 12-1 5A West) held onto its grip atop the conference with a dominating 50-32 win over the Warriors.
Through the first eight minutes of the game, it looked as though it was going to be a dogfight between the two teams as LRC took a 6-5 lead.
However, over the next 10 minutes, the Lady Eagles took control of the game, scoring 15 unanswered points and taking a 20-6 lead with 2:09 left in the first half.
The Vilonia defense allowed just three points in the second quarter, while poor shooting led to a scoring drought of nearly 12 minutes for the Warriors.
The basket that gave LRC a one-point lead with 3:12 left in the first quarter was the last points it scored until the 1:44 mark before 1:44.
Sitting comfortably with a 21-9 lead at halftime, the Lady Eagles struggled to get things going in the third quarter as the Warriors pulled within seven points with 1:12 left in the third.
However, a pair of baskets by senior forward Riley Bridges scored a pair of baskets, leading to a 31-20 lead heading into the final quarter. The Lady Eagles once again controlled the final quarter, outscoring the Warriors 19-12 while doing a lot of damage at the free-throw line.
Vilonia was led by junior guard Lauren Patterson and senior forward Paige Kelley’s 13 points, while LRC junior guard/forward Wynter Rogers led all scorers with 17.
The Lady Eagles maintain their top spot in the conference by one game over Greenwood as the final regular season contest looms.
Both Vilonia teams travel Friday to Siloam Springs for the regular season finale.
