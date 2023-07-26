Ben Madison, a former Central Baptist College Mustang baseball player, has been having a tremendous season in the San Francisco Giants minor league system this season.
Madison started the season with San Francisco’s High-A Affiliate, the Eugene Emeralds, before earning a promotion to Double-A with the Richmond Flying Squirrels on June 30.
Madison has appeared in 25 games this season, pitching to an 8-1 record with an ERA of 2.68 a WHIP of .94, 67 strikeouts in 43-and-two-thirds innings and an opponent’s batting average of .116.
In three appearances at Richmond, the last coming on June 8, he has no record and a 0.00 ERA in 5.1 innings with five strikeouts and no hits allowed so far.
He was also named Northwest League Pitcher of the Week in his final week in Eugene, throwing five innings and striking out nine while allowing just one hit and earning a victory in two appearances against the Vancouver Canadiens.
