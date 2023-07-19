Fifteen teams will be vying for the American Legion State AAA (Seniors) State Baseball title beginning today at Majestic Park in Hot Springs and at UCA in Conway.

Play starts with pool play with two pools at each location. Majestic Park will have two pools of four teams, while UCA has a pool consisting of four teams and another with three teams.

