This past week in sports was a little crazy, at least to me on a couple of fronts.
Because of that, I thought it would be fun to hit on some points on what happened this week.
Perhaps the biggest story in sports has been what has been going on in Major League Baseball.
Back on Nov. 12, Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich with The Athletic released information that the Houston Astros had an elaborate plan to electronically steal signs from a center field camera to relay to a TV not far from the Astros dugout, which is illegal.
This occurred in 2017, the year the Astros won the first World Series title in franchise history.
When whoever was sitting behind the TV recognized that an offspeed pitch was coming a bang or two on a trash can was the signal for the players at bat.
Since then, the commissioner’s office has undergone an investigation and last Monday, the league handed down the punishments and those punishments sent out ripple effects.
A one-year suspension for both general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch.
The team has to forfeit their first- and second-round draft picks in both 2020 and 2021 and the team was fined $5 million.
Since that announcement was made, Luhnow and Hinch have been fired by Astros owner Jim Crane.
In The Athletic’s report the day following the initial sign-stealing article, Rosenthal and Drellic named Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, the Astros bench coach at the time, was the mastermind behind the sign-stealing scheme.
The Red Sox were also accused of stealing signs during the 2018 season, in which the Red Sox won the World Series and the year Cora spent as his first as the Red Sox manager.
He and the Red Sox mutually agreed to part ways, which seems to be another way of saying he was fired.
Then, Carlos Beltran, who was a player for the Astros in 2017, reportedly stepped down from his role as the New York Mets manager before he ever managed a game.
This whole thing has been huge for baseball.
As the ripples didn’t seem to stop there.
Several MLB players talked about their displeasure for what happened as well as some Astros players said that this didn’t happen.
Then, there were allegations that the Astros were using buzzers to pick up signs this past season and a video of Astros second baseman and 2017 American League MVP Jose Altuve not wanting his jersey ripped off after hitting a walk-off home run because of a possible buzzer.
And then, the game’s best player Mike Trout was accused of taking Human Growth Hormones.
We may not have seen the end of what has occurred as other teams are rumored to be involved in some form of cheating.
This no doubt leaves a black eye on my favorite sport and a sport that has seemingly been struggling to gather viewers.
Now, with less than a month away from Spring Training, three teams are searching for managers and the Astros are searching for a general manager.
Regardless of if the buzzers or Mike Trout being connected to HGH is true, this has been a crazy week for baseball.
Then, in my old hometown of Springfield, Missouri, there were reports of either former Baylor football coach Art Briles and former Arkansas and Louisville coach Bobby Petrino being connected to the Missouri State football coach opening.
For Briles, it made sense as his son Kendal Briles took the offensive coordinator job at the University of Arkansas.
Fayetteville and Springfield are just about a two hour, 20 minute drive from each other.
But, the elder Briles told ESPN he hadn’t spoken with Missouri State.
The following morning, it was announced that Petrino had taken the MSU job.
Petrino’s contract is a reported five-year, $250,000 per year contract.
It seems a fall from grace for a man that eventually made it into the NFL head coaching ranks and then was a part of a scandal with Arkansas.
Either way, Missouri State would have hired a man who does not have the cleanest background.
But, Petrino apologized for his affair to the Little Rock Touchdown Club in his return to Arkansas and we can only hope he learned from his mistakes.
And, it seems to be the trend for coaches that were a part of scandals or have struggled to re-establish themselves at smaller programs.
For the Arkansas fans that still miss Petrino, he will make his return to Donald W. Razorbacks Stadium in 2022.
I do hope the struggling MSU football program can find some feet in the tough Missouri Valley.
That program struggled when I lived in Springfield.
