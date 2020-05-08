Central Baptist College Director of Soccer Operations Lance Gordon has announced another addition to the men’s soccer program. Kenner Maldonado will join the program this fall.
Maldonado comes to CBC from Richardson, Texas, where he played right back, center back, defensive midfield and striker for Richardson High School.
He was voted MVP and best defensive player by his team and was a first-team all-district selection as a senior. Join us in welcoming Kenner to the Mustang family!
For all the recruiting information and more summer content coming up, be sure to like Central Baptist College Athletics on Facebook and follow @gocbcmustangs on Twitter and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.