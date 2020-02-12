Faulkner County basketball was a mixed bag for conference play Tuesday with tournaments around the corner.
It took three overtime periods, but the Conway Lady Cats fell just shy of North Little Rock with two starters out for Conway in a 94-89 loss at home Tuesday.
The Conway boys also fell to the same fate as they lost 73-61 in regulation to the conference undefeated North Little Rock Charging Wildcats at home.
Both Conway teams have important games on the horizon when they host Cabot on Friday.
The Greenbrier girls also fell Tuesday in Little Rock 63-48 to Little Rock Christian Academy, while the Panther boys fell 78-51 to the Warriors.
Greenbrier hosts Siloam Springs on Friday.
Both Vilonia squads picked up wins over Beebe with the Lady Eagles picking up a 73-55 win, while the boys won a close one 51-49.
Both Eagles teams head Friday to Greenwood.
Episcopal got the better of both Mayflower teams on Tuesday with the Mayflower girls losing 53-40 and the boys falling 63-54.
Mayflower travels Friday to Jacksonville Lighthouse.
Conway Christian picked up a pair of wins Tuesday with the girls beating Des Arc 62-44 and the boys winning 78-38.
CCS hosts Guy-Perkins on Friday.
St. Joseph fell just short in both girls and boys games with the girls falling 60-58 and the boys losing 63-56.
St. Joseph hosts Ozark Catholic Academy on Friday.
Guy-Perkins lost a pair of games Tuesday to Clinton with the girls losing 71-61 and the boys losing 77-44.
Guy-Perkins travels Friday to Conway Christian.
Quitman couldn’t get over Mt. Vernon-Enola on Tuesday as the Lady Warhawks beat Quitman 57-51 and the boys won 80-63.
MVE travels Friday to Brinkley.
