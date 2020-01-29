It was a largely successful Tuesday night of conference play for Faulkner County basketball teams as several left with wins.
Both Conway teams picked up wins with the Lady Cats beating Mt. St. Mary’s in dominating fashion in a 77-44 win in Little Rock, while the Wampus Cats won a nail-biter 45-42.
Conway hosts Bryant on Friday.
Both Greenbrier teams found themselves on the losing end of things with the girls dropping a close one 52-48 at Beebe and the boys dropping their game 59-52.
Greenbrier hosts Greenwood on Friday.
Vilonia exited Little Rock on Tuesday with a pair of wins over Little Rock Christian with the girls winning 54-48 and the boys won 66-54.
Vilonia hosts Siloam Springs on Friday.
Both Mayflower teams dominated Lisa Academy at home Tuesday with the girls winning 54-14 and the boys winning 73-34.
Mayflower travels Friday to Little Rock to play Baptist Prep.
Conway Christian split a pair of games Tuesday at Nemo Vista with the girls winning 61-43, while the boys fell 73-39.
CCS travels Friday to Pangburn.
St. Joseph picked up a pair of dominating wins in an intra-county nonconference matchups with Guy-Perkins.
The St. Joseph girls won 62-40, while the boys picked up a 68-27 win over the Thunderbirds.
St. Joseph travels north Friday to play South Side (Bee Branch), while Guy-Perkins travels Friday to Morrilton to take on Sacred Heart.
Mt. Vernon-Enola also picked up a pair of convincing wins over Sacred Heart with the girls winning 58-40 and the boys winning 72-55.
MVE travels Friday to Timbo.
