It was a relatively successful night for Faulkner County basketball as many opened conference play Friday.
Vilonia’s boys and girls teams picked up wins over Alma as the girls won 39-25 and the boys won 71-61.
Both Vilonia teams travel Tuesday to Beebe to continue 5A West conference play.
Greenbrier didn’t fare as well in Russellville as both teams fell to the Cyclones as the girls lost 61-56 and the boys lost 74-50.
Greenbrier hosts Little Rock Christian on Tuesday.
Both Mayflower teams picked up wins Friday as the girls beat Harmony Grove 68-35 and the boys won 52-43
Mayflower hosts Glen Rose on Tuesday.
Guy-Perkins split its games with Rural Special as the girls lost 63-24 and the boys won a tight one 56-53.
Guy-Perkins travels to Greers Ferry on Tuesday to take on West Side.
Both Mt. Vernon-Enola teams picked up wins over Lamar as the girls won 43-39 and the boys won 68-66.
Mt. Vernon-Enola hosts Concord on Tuesday.
