Nearing the midway point of conference play, all Faulkner County basketball teams were back in action Friday.
And, it was a rough Friday for many of those teams.
Both Greenbrier Panthers teams dropped games to Alma as the girls lost 38-30, while the boys lost 58-53.
Greenbrier travels Tuesday to Beebe.
The Vilonia girls won a high-scoring affair 83-62 over Russellville, while the boys lost a close one 57-55.
Vilonia travels Tuesday to Little Rock Christian.
The Mayflower girls couldn’t put it together in the fourth quarter, scoring just five points in the frame to fall 42-41 to Central Arkansas Christian.
The Mayflower boys got out to a strong start, outscoring CAC 20-9 in the first quarter, which helped lead to a 49-42 final.
Mayflower hosts Lisa Academy on Tuesday.
Conway Christian’s girls team beat Nemo Vista 61-43, while the boys fell to Nemo Vista 73-39.
Conway Christian hosts White County Central on Tuesday.
Both St. Joseph squads were on the losing side of things Friday at Quitman as the girls lost 74-43, while the boys fell 62-49.
St. Joseph hosts Guy-Perkins on Monday.
Guy-Perkins also saw both teams lose as the girls lost 79-65 to Shirley, while the boys lost 78-71.
Guy-Perkins travels Monday to St. Joseph.
Mt. Vernon-Enola split a pair of games against West Side with the girls losing 59-40 and the boys winning 58-47.
MVE hosts Sacred Heart on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.