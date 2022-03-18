Indeed, this month has lived up to its moniker of begin “mad.”
The NCAA Men’s and Women’s Tournaments have gotten underway and brackets were busted day one.
It shouldn’t come as a surprise because once a team reaches the tournament, all bets are off.
I’ve always found it kind of funny that people or places will offer up a sum of money for a perfect bracket, but the odds of a perfect bracket are about one in 9.2 quintillion, which you likely have a better chance of winning the PowerBall Lottery than selecting a perfect bracket.
But alas, we all still fill out brackets for the fun of seeing how right we can be.
Myself and a couple friends got together to fill out a bracket on our recently launched podcast where as long as two people pick a team to move on, that team will be the team to move on in our bracket.
Thus, our bracket was busted in the first two games as we picked Colorado State to beat Michigan, who we all three were surprised even made the tournament.
Then, two of our three-man crew thought South Dakota State would have the first upset of the tournament over Providence because the Jack Rabbits have one of the best offenses in the nation and the Friars have played in too many close games for our liking.
The big game which left just about everyone’s bracket busted was Friday night’s No. 15 St. Peter’s upset overtime win over No. 2 Kentucky.
I filled out about four serious brackets, including the one with friends, and each bracket had Kentucky making the Final Four because of the perceived weakness in the East Region of the bracket.
The one bracket that I filled out that wasn’t so serious was a “which mascot would win in a fight bracket,” which ended with a Cal State Fullerton Titans matchup against the Miami Hurricanes with the Titans winning. Of course, these two teams will likely not win the tournament if they get out of the Round of 64.
Either way, that Kentucky loss left just 1.76 percent of brackets still intact ahead of Friday’s remaining Round of 64 games.
This upset, while not nearly as shocking as 2018’s No.1 Virginia loss to No. 16 UMBC, was damaging to just about everyone’s bracket.
Just for fun, the latest a bracket has been perfect was in 2019 when an Ohio man correctly predicted the tournament’s first 49 games.
But, if the NCAA madness hasn’t been wild enough, the MLB finally passed its CBA with the Players Association and free agency and trades have been furious. Spring Training began last Sunday and Spring Training games officially began Friday.
Seemingly all but free agent shortstop Carlos Correa has signed apart from rumors that a few of the other big names are being attached to by national reporters.
Then, the Los Angeles Dodgers look like the team to beat, at least on the offensive end after signing Freddie Freeman.
Freeman joins a lineup of Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Justin Turner, Will Smith, Cody Bellinger, Chris Taylor, AJ Pollock and Trea Turner.
The rich truly get richer in this sense.
Going to the NFL, just in the past week and a half, Russell Wilson has been traded to Denver, Aaron Rodgers decided to remain with the Packers, the Jacksonville Jaguars are going on a spending spree, the AFC West is starting to look like the SEC of the NFL, especially after the Las Vegas Raiders traded for Davante Adams and made him the highest paid non-quarterback in the league.
The Cleveland Browns have a mess with Baker Mayfield; the Deshaun Watson situation has seemingly unfolded to where teams are willing to trade for him and Tom Brady unretired after about three weeks of retirement among other moves.
The NHL’s trade deadline is Monday, which will likely create a flurry of moves for contending teams.
The madness has indeed hit with the turn of the calendar to March.
