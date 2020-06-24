Central Baptist College baseball coach Aaron Brister has announced another addition to his 2020 recruiting class. Fredrick Marsh will join the Mustangs this fall.
Marsh is a highly decorated athlete from Rison, where he played baseball, football and basketball. He was both an all-state and all-conference selection in football and earned all-conference honors in baseball as well.
