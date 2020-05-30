Central Baptist College baseball coach Dr. Aaron Brister has announced the addition of another transfer to his 2021 recruiting class. Danial Martinez will join the Mustangs this fall.
Martinez comes to the Mustangs from Otero Junior College in Colorado. He becomes the third player from Otero to sign with CBC over the last two seasons (Isaac Standridge and Wille Baez). Last season, in six appearances, Martinez earned four wins, had a 3.71 ERA and struck out 34 batters in 26 innings for the Rattlers.
For all the recruiting news and other information on the Mustangs this summer, be sure to like Central Baptist College Athletics on Facebook and follow @gocbcmustangs on Twitter and Instagram.
