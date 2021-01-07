The Conway Athletic Awards Commission has announced the recipients of the annual Marvin Delph Student-Athlete Awards.
These awards are presented to several male and female eighth graders from Conway’s public and private schools.
A Conway native, Delph guided Conway High School to state championships in 1973 and 1974 before becoming an All-SWC performer at the University of Arkansas, leading the Razorbacks to the 1978 NCAA Final Four as part of the famed “Triplets.”
Delph has been inducted into the Wampus Cat Sports Hall of Fame, the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame, the University of Arkansas Sports Hall of Honor, and the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame.
Honored with the Marvin Delph Student-Athlete Award for the 2020-21 school year:
From Conway Junior High School girls’ teams are Megan Wilson, Alexis Cox, Emerie Bohanon, Ally Foster, Haley Nichols and Dekeria Carter.
From Conway Junior High School boys’ teams are Braedyn Omolo, Ty Fason, Jacoby Wade, Kai Turner-Buchanan, R.J. Chatman, Kane Richardson and Kanard Turner.
From St. Joseph School are Kate Nabholz and Daniel Trusty, and from Conway Christian School are Conley Gibson and Jeryn Thomas.
Each honoree will receive an autographed certificate from Delph.
However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no awards banquet this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.