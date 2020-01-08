The Conway Athletic Awards Commission has announced the recipients of the annual Marvin Delph Student-Athlete Awards.
These awards are presented to several male and female eighth graders from Conway’s public and private schools.
Delph led Conway High School to state championships in 1973 and 1974 before guiding the Arkansas Razorbacks to the 1978 NCAA Final Four as part of the famed “Triplets.” He has been inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame and the Wampus Cat Sports Hall of Fame.
From Conway Junior High School girls’ teams are Meg Swindle, Emily Zimmerman, Riley Townsell, Kim Quinit, Caleigh Jo Ashcraft, Meagan Larkins and Brooklyn Ferguson.
From Conway Junior High School boys’ teams are Kobe Flores, Donovyn Omolo, Dareck Haynes, Austin Watkins, Matthew Grimes, David Paglianite and Caden Henderson.
From St. Joseph School are Kaitlyn Kordsmeier and Max Longing, and from Conway Christian School are Ashlyn Kinley and Kade Williams.
Conway High alumnus and Super Bowl champion Greg Lasker will be honored with the 2019 Elijah Pitts Award for career achievement.
Father-son duo Greg and Reed Hughes from Conway High School will be honored with the Marvin Delph Award for sportsmen of the year, while Hendrix College volleyball Academic All-American Lauren Dwyer will be honored with the Marvin Delph Award for sportswoman of the year.
Ron Hill and the Conway Noon Optimist Club will be presented with 2019 Joe B. McGee Award for their decades of service to the local youth football program.
All awards will be presented Jan. 26 at a luncheon at CBC’s Mabee Student Center beginning at noon.
Tickets are $30 and available by calling or texting (501) 269-0412.
