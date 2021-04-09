Community Service, Inc. (CSI) has named Max Yoder as the April First Tee Character Development Program Participant of the Month.
Max is in sixth grade at Ruth Doyle Middle School, and is the son of Mick and Colleen Yoder.
The program is coached by certified level II First Tee coach Sam Taylor.
“Max does a great job demonstrating the core values while being a positive role model to the other participants,” Taylor said. “Max continues to work on improving his swing fundamentals through full swing golf activities.”
Max has enjoyed being a part of the CSI First Tee Character Development program.
“My favorite part of the program has been making friends with the other kids, and learning new skills from the coaches,” Max said. “When asked what does the core values of respect mean? The core value of respect can mean a lot in the game of golf. You need to be respectful to yourself by dressing neatly and having a positive attitude about things, and you need to be respectful to others by following instructions, being friendly, and having fun without being too rowdy.
“Also, you have to have respect for your surroundings. You should try to keep the course looking nice and the equipment in good shape. All of these show respect.”
Max’s parents were excited to get Max involved in the CSI First Tee Character Development Program.
“Being new to central Arkansas, we discovered that golf is very popular here for adults and kids,” Colleen said. “We signed Max up for the First Tee program because we thought it would be a great way for him to make some new friends while learning a new sport. We are excited to see the progress he's made so far.”
Max is currently at the PLAYer level where he is learning and understanding the First Tee Nine Core Values (Respect, Courtesy, Responsibility, Honesty, Sportsmanship, Confidence, Judgment, Perseverance and Integrity) as well as Essential Life Skills through the game of golf.
The CSI First Tee Character Development Program is offering after school programming that meets from 3:45 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Wednesday at the Arkansas Golf Center.
Register your child for programming or find out more about Community Service, Inc,. and its programs for youth at their website csiyouth.com.
Community Service is a 501(c)3 nonprofit celebrating 63 years of service to youth and families.
They provide quality care through a professional staff specializing in psychiatry, social work, behavioral health, prevention and education, health science, substance abuse and youth development.
Programs are provided to anyone up to 18 years of age without regard to their ability to pay. To find out more about CSI log onto csiyouth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.