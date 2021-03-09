Mayflower came from behind in the second half to defeat Elkins 49-40 to avoid an upset in round one of the 3A State Tournament in Clinton.
The Eagles came into the game as the No. 1 seed from region 3, while the Elks were the No. 4 seed from region 1.
Mayflower outscored Elkins 31-20 in the second half to overcome an 11-point first half deficit.
Elkins opened the game with eight straight points to take an early lead with four different players scoring for the Elks.
Mayflower’s Braxtyn McCuien stopped the run with a basket before the teams traded baskets to end the quarter with Elkins leading 12-5.
Mayflower closed the gap in the second quarter by outscoring Elkins 13-8.
The Eagles Westin Pickell scored 11 of his team’s 13 points in the quarter.
Pickell’s basket just before the end of the half cut the Elkins lead to two 20-18.
Mayflowers’s big man McCuien took over in the third quarter, scoring five early points to push the Eagles into the lead for the first time 24-23.
Mayflower would stretch the lead to 29-23 on two free throws by BJ Gilliam.
Elkins got back-to-back baskets by Elijah Graham and Josh Allen to cut the Eagle lead to 29-27.
Mayflower’s Brandon Patterson got the final basket of the quarter to give the Eagles a 31-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Mayflower scored eight of the first 10 points scored in the fourth quarter to build its biggest lead of the game at that point 39-29.
A basket by Elkins’ Kain Johnson cut the Eagles lead to five at 41-36 but that would be the closest the Elks would get.
Mayflower baskets by Pickell, Patterson and Gilliam would give the Eagles their biggest lead of the game 47-36 with a minute left to play in the game.
Elkins would add a couple of baskets in the final minute, but It was not enough as Mayflower won 49-40.
McCuien led Mayflower with 15 points,
The win improved Mayflowers record to 23-3 on the season.
The Eagles will play in the quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Thursday against the winner of the game between Dumas and Osceola.
Elkins finishes its season 14-10.
