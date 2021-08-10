The Mayflower Eagles are set to embark on their final season at Class 3A football competition for at least the next two years.
The Arkansas Activities Association released classification numbers earlier this summer that showed Mayflower would bump up to Class 4A football competition.
The classification numbers take into account the enrollment numbers for each school, which Mayflower ranks 45th out of 48 schools at the 4A level.
Eagles head coach Austin Emerson isn’t worried about the move to 4A.
“The move doesn’t scare me as bad,” he said. “Numbers-wise, we don’t have a lot of guys, so that could hurt us playing a larger 4A school. Playing a 4A school does not really scare me. I’d like to have more numbers. A lot of upper 4A schools have 40 to 50 guys out there and we’re rolling with 22.
“The thing that really stinks is that we just graduated two big classes and our numbers for the next cycle could drop us to the bottom of 3A. We’re kind of a low numbers school that just got caught in that year. It’s a good year to get caught because we have a good football team coming up, but 4A teams are good and then 3A teams are good, too. It’s not like you can overlook them.
“We competed with a lot of 4A teams during team camps this summer. Doing that made me feel OK with it because our guys were up for the competition. They want to play those teams.”
Emerson said his team does have fewer numbers, but is confident in the team that will take the field, starting Aug. 27 at Central Arkansas Christian.
“This year, we’re kind of light in numbers,” he said. “We started out the offseason with a bunch, but a few kind of quit off. We do have a good core group of guys. Instead of having a large numbered team, with a few guys that can play, we’ve got 21/22 guys that all of them can play. It’s kind of a positive that we have enough guys that can play a lot, but depth can hurt us against a lot of teams.”
As far as starters go for the 2021 iteration of Mayflower football, the Eagles aren’t lacking.
“We graduated 10 last year,” Emerson said. “I think six, maybe seven of those guys were starters. But, all the guys playing right now played a lot last year. We don’t have many new faces that don’t know what we’re doing. Most everyone was a starter somewhere last year for us.”
Junior Noah Gailey, who started the final six games at quarterback, is returning, while both junior running backs Jaden Robinson and Jamell Pitts also return.
Pitts started the final seven games for the Eagles and ran for a team-high 554 yards and five touchdowns.
Robinson started the first three games for Mayflower.
The line will feature juniors Gerritt Roolvink, Todd McClain and Jonah Mason, while sophomores Colton Tate and Dawson Pate round it out.
On defense, senior Randy Spikes will return to the line, where he started every game.
With a limited roster, several players will see time on both sides of the ball, while Khalil Bryant, junior Pharoah Ryles, junior Alex Stafford, sophomore Calan Cowdery will see time in the secondary.
Of course the depth will be a concern for Mayflower, but Emerson believes his team has gotten a lot bigger this offseason.
“Our strength is probably our team strength,” he said. “We’ve gotten a lot stronger as a team across the board, offensive line-wise, defensive line-wise, linebackers. Our whole team strength has gotten better, which has been awesome. We’ve got good skill guys this year, and we’ve got big linemen, but like I said, if one of our linemen goes down, then we’re trying to figure out what to do in that spot. Really, our weakness is our depth, but I feel like we’re going to be a pretty strong football team this year.”
The Eagles’ final season in Class 4-3A will see a schedule of Mayflower at CAC on Aug. 27, followed by a game at Southside on Sept. 3.
The Eagles make their Patrick Stadium debut Sept. 10 against Fountain Lake and kick off conference play the following Friday at home against Paris.
Mayflower travels to Baptist Prep on Oct. 1, and then returns home the following Friday against Booneville.
The Eagles head to Perryville on Oct. 15, while returning home Oct. 22 to play Two Rivers.
The regular season schedule rounds out with Mayflower traveling to Danville and Atkins on Oct. 29 and Nov. 5, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.