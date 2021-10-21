Quitman gets “Game of the Week” honors, while Mayflower is predicted to pick up its first win, highlighting this week’s high school football action.
After opening Class 4-2A Conference play with 4-0 records, the Hooten’s No. 7-ranked Quitman Bulldogs find themselves in Hooten’s Class 2A Game of the Week against Hooten’s No. 1-ranked Bigelow at Bigelow.
Last season, the Bigelow Panthers put together a run of 11 straight wins before the undefeated season was seized by Des Arc in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.
The Panthers are back on the hunting trail of an undefeated season, starting this year’s campaign 7-0 before playing its toughest two conference matchups this week and next.
Quitman comes to town with a 5-2 record with both losses coming in nonconference play.
The Bulldogs blanked Magazine 41-0 last week as senior quarterback Will Litton rushed for 11 yards and two touchdowns on nine attempts, while completing 10 of 13 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Bigelow cruised to a 51-18 win over Johnson County Westside, which allowed starters to get rest ahead of this week’s matchup.
Hooten’s has the Panthers as an 18-point favorite at home.
This game will be broadcast on Lake Area Sports.
In Class 3A action, the Mayflower Eagles are looking for their first win of the season, and will do so this week against fellow winless Class 4-3A opponent Two Rivers.
Unlike Two Rivers, Mayflower has played a close game this season, going toe-to-toe with Class 4A Central Arkansas Christian in the final week of nonconference play, ultimately losing 35-34.
Two Rivers, on the other hand, has been outscored 345-53 on the year.
Something has to give this week as one team will emerge with a win.
Hooten’s gives Mayflower a one-point nod to come out this week as the victor.
Apart from the first two weeks of the season, the Conway Wampus Cats are coming off the closest game they have played all season.
The No. 2-ranked Cats narrowly beat Fort Smith Northside 23-21 on the road last week with a 1-yard quarterback sneak by sophomore Donovyn Omolo with 22 seconds left in the game.
However, the road to Bryant over the next couple of weeks gets easier as the Wampus Cats will square off with a pair of unbeaten teams in Little Rock Central and Little Rock Catholic.
This week, Central comes to Conway fresh off a 41-7 loss at home to Cabot.
Last year’s regular season contest between these two schools was canceled due to COVID complications within the Central program, but the two met in the 7A State Playoffs last year, which saw Conway end the Tigers’ season with a 49-20 win at home.
Hooten’s expects much of the same this week as Conway’s date with Bryant for the 7A Central crown seems inevitable.
Hooten’s gives the Wampus Cats a 35-point nod at home.
This game will be broadcast on Y107 as well as Conway Corp Channel 5 and the YouTube page of the same name.
Not unlike Conway, Greenbrier and Vilonia seem like they’re Nov. 5 date will be for the 5A West title.
First, the Panthers must get past Farmington at home this week, however.
So far this season, no one seems to be able to figure out how to stop Greenbrier as it has steamrolled opponents in all games but one, which was a 55-47 win at home over Arkadelphia.
Meanwhile, Farmington has put together a solid year under first-year head coach JR Eldridge, going 6-1 with the lone loss coming against undefeated Vilonia at home.
This may be Greenbrier’s toughest test of the conference season as Harrison and Morrilton are having uncharacteristic down years.
Hooten’s expects a close one, favoring the Panthers by 10 at home.
This game will be broadcast on the Greenbrier Panthers Sports Network YouTube page.
Meantime, the undefeated Vilonia Eagles host Alma, who is in the hunt for a playoff spot as the season winds down.
Vilonia is coming off a hard-fought win over Harrison in which red zone turnovers helped propel the Eagles past the Goblins.
Otherwise, Vilonia has taken care of opponents this season with ease apart from a pair of nonconference games against Maumelle and Russellville.
Alma, however, is coming off a one-point loss to Morrilton on the road last Friday.
Hooten’s expects an 18-point win for Vilonia at home.
This game will be broadcast on the Vilonia High School YouTube page.
This season has been one to forget for the Conway Christian Eagles as it’s looking bleak with three weeks left in the season.
However, the Eagles are coming off its closest losses of the season, a 24-12 game at Yellville-Summit.
This week, the winless Eagles host Mountainburg, which is coming off back-to-back losses to conference undefeated Bigelow and Hector.
Hooten’s has Mountainburg as an eight-point favorite on the road.
All games kick off at 7 p.m.
