The Mayflower Lady Eagles broke open a tight game for three quarters before pulling away to beat Ashdown 41-31 in the 3A State Tournament quarterfinals in Clinton.
Mayflower trailed in the game before taking the lead for good in the final minute of the third quarter.
The Lady Eagle defense held the Lady Panthers to only three points in the final quarter.
The game was tied at the end of a low scoring first quarter 7-7.
In the second quarter, Mayflower held brief leads at 9-7 and 12-10 on a basket by Brekayla Davis and a free throw by Kierra Fulton before Ashdown took the lead on an 8-0 run to take an 18-12 lead — the biggest lead of the game for the Panthers.
The Eagles answered back with five straight points by Kamiah Turner to cut the Ashdown lead to 18-17.
The Panthers outscored Mayflower 4-2 in the final minute to lead 22-19 at the half.
Mayflower closed the halftime deficit to one twice before taking the lead for good on a field goal by Jenna McMillen with 1:05 left to lead 27-26.
A three-point play by McMillan extended the lead to 30-26.
Ashdown, on a basket by Jukarra Greenlee, made the score 30-28 at the end of the third quarter.
Mayflower dominated the fourth quarter, outscoring Ashdown 11-3.
McMillen scored six of the Lady Eagles 11-points in the quarter.
The closest the Lady Panthers would get in the final quarter was three at 34-31.
Mayflower scored the final five points of the game to win 41-31.
The 10-point margin was the largest lead of the game for either team.
The Lady Eagles were led in scoring by McMillian with 17, while Ashdown was led by Aleyah Hill and Vonee Thomas with eight apiece.
Mayflower, with the win, is now 24-5 and advances to the state semifinals.
The Lady Eagles will face top ranked Bergman on Monday.
Ashdown ends their season with a conference championship and a record of 24-5.
