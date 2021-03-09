The Mayflower Lady Eagles continued their winning ways on Monday at Clinton in the first round of the Class 3A State Tournament.
The Lady Eagles took the lead early in the first quarter and never looked back in a 41-30 victory over the Elkins Lady Elks.
The win was the 18th straight victory for the Eagles.
Elkins scored first, taking a two-point lead before Mayflower scored eight straight points including two 3-pointers by Kamiah Turner to take a 8-2 lead.
Elkins cut the lead to 10-7 on a 3-point basket by Tiara Jackson.
A Karley Brown 3-pointer with just 10 seconds left in the quarter gave Mayflower a 13-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Mayflower scored the first eight points of the second quarter to open up a 21-12 lead with Brown scoring five of those including another 3-pointer.
Elkins fought back behind a 3-pointer and a 3-point play by Avery Hutchinson and Jackson respectively to cut the lead to 21-15.
A basket by Elkins’ Kaylen Coble cut the lead to four before Jenna McMillen closed out the half with two free throws to give the Eagles a 27-21 halftime lead.
In the third quarter the teams traded baskets until McMillian closed the quarter for Mayflower with four points including an old fashion three-point play.
The Lady Eagles took a nine-point lead 35-26 into the fourth quarter.
Elkins made one last run at the Lady Eagles cutting the lead to 35-30 with two minutes to go in the game.
Mayflower made six free throws in the final minute to close out the game and win 41-30.
McMillion led all scorers with 19 points with 17 coming at the free-throw line Jackson led Elkins with 17.
The win was the 18th straight victory for Mayflower and the Eagles are now 23-5 on the season.
The last loss for Mayflower was Jan. 5 at home versus Dover.
Mayflower now awaits the winner of the Ashdown/Clinton game in the quarterfinals at 4 p.m. Friday.
Elkins’ season ends with 13 wins and 9 losses.
