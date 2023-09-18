MAYFLOWER — Senior quarterback Frankie Fennell rushed for 152 yards and three touchdowns and threw for two more scores as the Mayflower Eagles remained unbeaten with a 42-35 shootout win over Clinton at home.

Zack Gonzales gave Clinton (2-1) hope early with a short 4-yard touchdown run on the Yellowjackets’ first series to stake his team to a 7-0 halfway through the first quarter.

