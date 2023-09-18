MAYFLOWER — Senior quarterback Frankie Fennell rushed for 152 yards and three touchdowns and threw for two more scores as the Mayflower Eagles remained unbeaten with a 42-35 shootout win over Clinton at home.
Zack Gonzales gave Clinton (2-1) hope early with a short 4-yard touchdown run on the Yellowjackets’ first series to stake his team to a 7-0 halfway through the first quarter.
But Mayflower would dominate the first half of play in a physical contest that featured an uncharacteristic eight onside kicks and a myriad of mistakes between the two teams.
It didn’t take very long for the Eagles to answer back, as senior tailback Arturo Acosta sprinted in from ten yards to knot the score at 7-7.
After a quick three-and-out from Clinton on their next possession, Fennell got loose for a 22-yard touchdown run for Mayflower’s second touchdown of the evening.
But the Eagles weren’t quite finished.
Subsequently, the Eagles recovered an onside kick on the next play from scrimmage. Then, a few plays later, Mayflower would cash that turnover in as Fennell would scramble out of the pocket, and launch a highlight-reel, off-balance pass to Sean Graff. Graff reached deftly over a Clinton defender, secured the ball, and then rambled the remaining 22 yards for a touchdown to help Mayflower secure a two-touchdown lead just before halftime.
“At halftime, we talked about how everything went our way and how we wanted to not let momentum start going their way.” Mayflower head coach Austin Emerson said. “We came out in the second half and immediately threw a pick and they scored pretty quick but then we just jumped right back in and got right back after it.”
Clinton closed the gap to 21-14 after a Fennell interception on Mayflower’s first offensive series of the second half which led to a 2-yard TD run by Kaleb McCarver.
Fennell would find the end zone himself for a pair of second-half scores from both 10 and 4 yards on the ground — the latter coming with 50 seconds left in the contest which afforded the Eagles an insurmountable 42-27 advantage.
Clinton wouldn’t go quietly as they marched down the field and tacked on an eight-yard Dawson Burgess touchdown run with only three seconds left and after Zane Widener added the 2-point conversion, the Yellowjackets still had a chance.
Luke Rainey finally helped Mayflower close out the Yellowjackets by recovering Clinton’s ensuing onside kick as time expired.
“This is our year (to win a championship) with the team that we have because we have been working so hard,” Fennell said. “We kind of let up a little bit (in the second half) but our defense stepped in and did its job. It feels good (to get the win).”
With the victory, the Eagles began the season 3-0 for the first time since 2018, when they opened with four straight wins before suffering a 40-14 loss to Glen Rose on the road. They would finish 11-2 that season, losing to Rison in the second round of the playoffs.
“This (current) group is totally different than that team because they only had a couple of star pieces,” said Emerson. “If this team wants to throw it, we can throw it and if we have to run it we can run it so it depends on what the defense will let us do and that’s what we do. And these guys eat it up.”
Acosta finished with 118 rushing yards on 14 carries as the Mayflower offense carved up the Yellowjacket defense for 335 yards on the ground. Calan Cowdery added 65 yards on six carries.
Mayflower travels to Pottsville on Friday night while Clinton hosts Harmony Grove.
