Hendrix women's lacrosse faced Berry on Friday in the final game of the season.
Berry enjoyed the 1-0 lead a minute into the game but back-to-back scores from seniors Sophie Mazzaro and Hannah Burroughs put the Warriors up 2-0 three minutes into the match.
After Berry tied the game at two, Alison Watanabe put Hendrix up 3-2 with 20 minutes left in the opening half as the Warriors led the rest of the way, picking up a very emotional 18-10 win.
The Warriors conclude the 2020 season with an even 3-3 mark, while also holding an 1-2 mark in Southern Athletic Association play.
Berry ends the 2020 season with an 1-8 mark and an 0-3 record in conference play.
Seniors from both teams were honored before the game started.
After Watanabe gave Hendrix the 3-2 advantage, Burroughs scored her second goal of the day before Watanabe did as well 37 seconds later as the Warriors led 5-2 with 11:44 left in the first half.
Mazzaro accounted for two more scores in the final three minutes of the first half, and Watanabe scored one more for the hat trick as Hendrix led 8-4 at the intermission.
Mazzaro and Calah Justice scored the first two goals of the second half for Hendrix as the home team held the 10-5 lead with 17:22 left.
After the Vikings pulled within three scores, a 6-0 Warrior run gave Hendrix the commanding nine-goal lead, 17-8, with 2:09 left.
Burroughs recorded the hat trick after scoring in the final second of the game as the Warriors pulled off the 18-10 victory.
Mazzaro also tallied two assists, while Watanabe accounted for three.
Both players finished with a game-high eight points on the night.
Burroughs finished with one assist on the night, while Hagan Griffith also added two.
Justice and Breanna Kuenzi both recorded two-goal performances, while Mazzaro and Watanabe combined for 17 shots on goal against Berry.
Mazzaro also recorded three draw controls, picked up six ground balls and caused five turnovers, while Watanabe registered five ground balls and caused four turnovers.
Burroughs accounted for a team-high seven draw controls.
Alexis Williams carded three saves in all 60 minutes of action, picking up her third win of the season.
Warrior men drop home contest to Berry to end 2020 season
Hendrix men's lacrosse hosted Berry on Friday from Young-Wise Memorial Stadium in the final game of the season.
After tying the contest up at one in the second period, a big 3-0 Viking run put Berry up 4-1 in the third period as the Vikings carved the 11-6 win over Hendrix on Friday.
The Vikings end the 2020 season with an 1-4 mark and carve up a 1-0 mark in Southern Athletic Association play, while Hendrix ends the season with a 3-4 record and an 0-1 mark in conference play.
Jackson Lynch scored a team-high two goals in the final game of 2020.
Seniors from both teams were honored before the game started.
Berry scored the lone score in the first period 37 seconds into the game to hold the 1-0 lead after one quarter.
Jackson Lynch scored his first goal of the day three minutes into the second quarter, tying the game up at one.
A 3-0 Berry run put the road team up 4-1 until Max Lynch scored with 9:02 left in the frame to pull Hendrix within two goals, 4-2.
Alec Davis scored late in the third period to bring Hendrix within two goals again, 5-3, but Berry led, 6-3, with 15 minutes left.
Patrick Dellinger scored a minute into the fourth period on a man-up opportunity to bring Hendrix within a pair of scores, 6-4, but a quick 2-0 Viking run in 90 seconds put Berry up, 8-4, with 10 minutes left.
Jackson Lynch and Spencer Dorfnelisen put together back-to-back scores, but Berry scored the final three goals of the contest to record the 11-6 win over Hendrix.
Dorfneilsen, Dellinger, Max Lynch and Davis all scored a goal, while Jackson Lynch tallied two.
Jackson Lynch accounted for six shots and four shots on goal, while Brandon Barnes and Brendan Rolland both totaled four shots each and combined for five shots on goal.
Elias Ramos won three face-offs on 11 attempts, while Marshall Gregg won four on 10 attempts.
Patrick Adamo tallied a team-high six ground balls against the Vikings, while Gregg accounted for four.
Ramos and Dellinger each caused two turnovers each, while Kip VanHoose caused one.
Adamo also carded 20 saves against Berry on Friday.
