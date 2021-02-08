The losses are starting to pile up for the Central Arkansas Bears as UCA fell 80-70 Saturday to McNeese State at the Farris Center.
The Bears (3-14, 2-7 Southland Conference) are now tied with McNeese for 11th with just seven regular season games remaining before conference play.
UCA will need to start racking up wins for a shot to play in the conference tournament as the top eight are eligible.
Currently, the Bears sit 1.5 games out of eighth place for the final spot.
But, on Saturday, UCA was working without several players: senior guard DeAndre Jones is out for the season; freshman center Churchill Bounds and sophomore forward Jaxson Baker were out because of contact tracing and sophomore guard Khaleem Bennett has missed the last two games because of concussion.
Early in the game, however, the absences of those three were not felt as both teams remained close until UCA extended its lead to 27-18 with 7:21 left in the first half.
From there, McNeese closed the gap and then took a 36-33 lead into halftime after the Bears managed just four six points during those final 7:21.
The Bears were 1-8 when trailing at halftime on the season before Saturday’s game, and as previously mentioned, that record fell to 1-9 as McNeese shot 10 percent better from the field, knocking down three more shots across the same amount of attempts.
UCA did manage to take Cowboy seniors forward KeyShawn Feazell and guard Dru Kuxhausen out of the game for the most part.
The two are McNeese’s leading scorers on the season, averaging 14.3 points per game for Feazel and 12.8 points per game for Kuxhausen.
On Saturday, both student-athletes were held to six points, however, others stepped up in helping defeat the Bears.
Senior guard AJ Lawson was a thorn in UCA’s side starting with his 3-pointer to end the first half and give McNeese a three-point lead as the buzzer sounded.
Lawson scored 11 of his team-high 18 points in the second half, joined by McNeese reserves junior guard Harwin Francois’ 13 and senior forward Chris Orlina’s 11 points.
“We did a great job on Feazell and Kuxhausen and their other guys stepped up,” UCA coach Anthony Boone said. “They saw that they needed them and stepped up and played pretty big. A lot of guys shot the ball well for them and they shot a lot better than they have been for the season. It was a bit surprising, but we didn’t do a good job of guarding them one-on-one as they drove and kicked out for open looks.”
McNeese was troublesome from beyond the 3-point line throughout the game as it knocked down 7 of 11 threes in the first half, but cooled a little in the second half as they knocked down 7 of 14.
That onslaught was tough to stop for the Bears, especially with UCA struggling from the free-throw line during the game, knocking down just 9 of 19 shots.
But, like Lawson, the Bears had their own student-athlete that came alive in the second half.
With Jones out for the season, junior guard/forward Eddy Kayouloud has had to undertake a bulk of ball-handling duties.
Thus, he decided to take things into his own hands in the second half and heated up accordingly, scoring 14 of his game-high 20 points.
Kayouloud scored 10 of UCA’s first 12 points to begin the half, but his effort wasn’t strong enough to help the Bears keep pace.
Kayouloud scored his last bucket with 9:53 left in the game, and the Cowboys subsequently went on a 12-2 run from that point, effectively burying UCA’s chances of coming back and winning.
Kayouloud was joined in double figures with senior guard Rylan Bergersen’s 19 points and junior forward SK Shittu with 12 points.
The Bears will hope to turn their season around Saturday when it travels to Huntsville, Texas, to take on the conference-leading Sam Houston Bearkats.
