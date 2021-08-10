Central Arkansas men's golfer Palmer McSpadden began his journey at the US Amateur on Monday at the Longue Vue Club.
McSpadden is one of 312 golfers in the field that is taking part in the US Amateur.
The tournament will be played at two courses, the Oakmont Country Club and the Longue Vue Club.
McSpadden qualified for the tournament back in July when he won the qualifying event at Hot Springs Village.
The tournament began Monday and concludes Aug. 15, as golfers take to the courses at 6:30 a.m.
The field competed in two rounds of stroke play Monday and Tuesday to narrow the field down to 64.
The top 64 individuals will advance to the match play stage on Wednesday and the winner of each matchup will advance to the next round.
The champion will be decided Sunday, with a 36-hole championship match.
Live coverage of the US Amateur will take place from Wednesday to Sunday on NBC, Golf Channel and Peacock.
"I'm so happy for Palmer to be playing in the US Amateur,” UCA men’s golf coach Steve Runge said. “It's the best amateur tournament in the world. He has been playing so well this summer and I wish him the best in this prestigious tournament."
"Playing in a tournament like this means so much to me,” Palmer McSpadden said. “I've always viewed this as the most prestigious amateur tournament in the world and it really is a dream come true. I can't wait to compete against these guys, represent UCA, and test my game on a challenging and historic golf course."
