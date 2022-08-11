The Conway Wampus Cats football and volleyball teams will hold their annual Meet the Cats athletic fundraiser tonight.
Volleyball will be held inside Buzz Bolding Arena. The seventh-grade scrimmage will start at 4:30 p.m. The ninth-grade scrimmage will be held at 5:30 p.m. The eighth-grade scrimmage will be held at 6:30 p.m. The high school scrimmage will be held at 7:30 p.m.
At John McConnell Stadium, the golf and tennis teams, along with the eighth-grade spirit teams, will be introduced at 5:30 p.m.
The eighth-grade football scrimmage will be held at 5:45 p.m. Introductions of the cross-country, high school volleyball and high school spirit teams will be held at 6:30 p.m.
The high school football scrimmage starts at 6:45 p.m. Introductions of the seventh-grade football team and ninth-grade spirit squads will be held at 7:30 pm. The ninth-grade football scrimmage is set for 8 p.m.
Admission is $5 per person. Wristbands will be used for attendees to visit both the stadium and the arena. No passes will be accepted.
