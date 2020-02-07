Many of you may be familiar with the Little Rock Touchdown Club.
The David Bazzel-led group meets Mondays during the fall, and features a great lineup of speakers, mostly former players and coaches.
North Little Rock covers the hoops, as they host the Downtown Tipoff Club during basketball season.
Earlier this week, I attended the luncheon featuring coach Pat Foster.
A native of Emerson, he played at Arkansas in the early 1960s, before serving as a Razorback assistant in the 1970s under Eddie Sutton.
Foster was on the bench during the 1978 Final Four run.
As an added bonus, joining Foster at the luncheon were three members of that Final Four team, in Ron Brewer, Marvin Delph and U.S. Reed.
Brewer and Delph were of course two-thirds of the Triplets, with Sidney Moncrief rounding out that triumvirate.
Most Hogs fans remember Reed for his half-court buzzer beater in the 1981 NCAA Tournament, but many do not realize that he was a freshman on that 1978 team.
As is the norm at events like this, lots of stories are told.
Details may get stretched over time, but they bring back great memories.
Reed told how one time coach Sutton put him in the game, but told him not to shoot.
Delph ended by talking about the three things that helped the Hogs be successful.
He said the message from coach Sutton was to play hard, play smart and play together.
Delph joked that Sutton telling a young freshman like Reed to not shoot was playing smart, given that the Triplets averaged 52 points per game that season.
Sutton’s three points are pretty good advice on how to run a successful business too: Work hard, work smart and work together.
It is also pretty darn good advice on how to get ahead in life: Give effort, use your brain, and get along with others.
As for the Super Bowl, that was a game for the ages.
Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City back from a late 10-point deficit to beat San Francisco 31-20.
Only in his third season, it is easy to imagine Mahomes and the Chiefs winning a few more of these.
However, there are no guarantees in football.
Who would have thought that Drew Brees won his only Super Bowl ten years ago.
Or that Aaron Rodgers won his only Super Bowl nine years ago?
Or that Russell Wilson won his only Super Bowl six years ago now?
I’ve watched the previous 40 or so Super Bowls. Like a lot of things, they start to run together.
But this is one I will remember for a long time. Mahomes is one reason.
The main reason I’ll remember this one is that my 14-year old son watched it with me. I
Instead of retreating to his room, he plopped down on the couch while I sat in the recliner.
Yeah, his cell phone was still surgically attached to his hand, but we enjoyed hanging out during the game.
We ordered pizza delivery, talked about the game and watched our squares come close but not hit in my office pool.
I think he has a great memory of the night, too.
