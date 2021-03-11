Since 2003, I’ve always had at least one baseball on display wherever I have lived.
The once white baseball that has over time yellowed a little features a fading shadow of what was once a signature painted on with a Sharpie.
What is now essentially just a baseball with a signature that has worn off is something that I always look upon with adoration.
That baseball sits among other baseballs that hold some kind of meaning, whether big or small.
I have a couple baseballs with signatures from a couple Springfield Cardinals baseball players, including former big leaguer Rick Ankiel as well as Chicago Cubs Hall of Fame third baseman Ron Santo.
But, this baseball with the now faded signature holds the best memory among the others.
Now, I have the same signature on a church bulletin at the house, but it doesn’t quite belong there.
At the point of getting that signature in January of 2003, I was 11 years old and in sixth grade with big dreams of playing professional baseball.
Of course that didn’t pan out, but the dream was alive.
I was always able to outthrow my peers in school and most baseball teams. I once won a throwing competition in my P.E. class and always played the game where you got three chances to throw a baseball and guess your speed.
Baseball was at the forefront of my sports dreams.
But, during the winter months, I played basketball, which is where I got the aforementioned signature.
I’ve made a small reference to this ball and basketball league in a previous column, but in sixth grade, I played in a basketball league my parents started at our church.
The year prior, I played Upward basketball and because my church just built a gymnasium, my parents brought the idea of bringing something together at our church as a cheaper alternative to Upward that mirrored the Christ-centered education while also playing basketball.
This was the first of many years that this program has gone on at this church, which eventually changed its name from “Shooting for Christ” to “East Grand Community Services.”
But, during my two years of playing in “Shooting for Christ”, there was a member of our church that volunteered to officiate games.
This official, too, had dreams of playing professional baseball, but he was much further along than I was.
In fact, in March of 2004, he had to leave in February to report to MLB Spring Training.
He was now playing Minor League Baseball after getting drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies out of what was then known as Southwest Missouri State University (now Missouri State University).
Before he left for Spring Training, as a young baseball mind, I tried to pick his brain.
He showed me how to grip and throw a curveball, and when I tried to ask how to throw a slider, he jokingly said that I was not advanced enough to throw that pitch because of the rotation of the wrist.
This guy’s name is Brad Ziegler.
At age 28, he debuted in the Majors in late May with the Oakland Athletics in 2008.
He went on to set the record for consecutive scoreless innings to start an MLB career, which was 25 consecutive innings to his record 39.
Ziegler pitched in the Majors 11 years including stops in Arizona, Boston, Miami and Oakland.
Ziegler’s career ERA was 2.75, while producing 6.0 WAR and then retired after the 2018 season.
Though that baseball's signature has since faded since it was first signed some 19 years ago, I still keep it around as a reminder to my childhood.
