MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The University of Central Arkansas Bears struck out a season-high 16 times Tuesday in dropping an 8-5 decision to the Memphis Tigers at FedEx Park in Memphis, Tennessee.
UCA tallied 10 hits and drew six walks but left 12 runners on base.
Still, the Bears had a shot in the ninth inning as sophomore Hunter Hicks and senior Coby Potvin had consecutive one-out base hits, but Memphis closer Takoka Metoxen struck out the final two UCA batters to end the threat.
UCA (3-5), which beat Memphis 5-3 a week ago at Bear Stadium, took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning when junior Connor Emmet reached on an error to lead off the game and junior Rylan Meek struck out but went to first on a wild pitch.
Sophomore designated hitter Hunter Hicks then doubled down the right-field line to make it 2-0.
The Tigers (5-3) responded with four runs in the second inning and a single run in the third.
UCA got two runs back in the fourth when senior center fielder Josh Ragan doubled to left center to score Hicks and Potvin to get the Bears within 5-4.
But Memphis scored twice in the bottom of that inning and another in the fifth.
UCA added a run in the fifth when junior third baseman Benny Ayala hit his third solo home run of the season.
The Bears used four pitchers, with sophomore right-hander Tyler Cleveland finishing off the game with five strikeouts in three perfect innings or work.
Hicks, a sophomore from Sheridan, went 3 for 4 with 2 RBI.
Ragan had a pair of RBI and Emmet went 2 for 3.
Ben Brooks went 4 for 5 for the Tigers.
UCA returns home to host SIU-Edwardsville in a three-game non-conference series this weekend.
Game times are 6 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at Bear Stadium.
