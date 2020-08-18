Central Baptist College Director of Soccer Operations Lance Gordon has announced the final three signees of his 2020 recruiting class. Alex Mendoza, Isaac Delafuente and Matthew Riley have all started practicing with the team.
Mendoza is a central midfielder from Fort Smith. He was an All-State selection at Southside.
Delafuente also joins the Mustangs from Fort Smith. A forward, he was a three-time all-state selection, a three-time offensive MVP and the River Valley Player of the Year for La Vega High School in Waco, Texas.
Riley joins the soccer program from Sherwood, where he played forward at Sylvan Hills High School. At Sylvan Hills, he was the MVP, an all-state selection twice, and all-conference selection and was a 2019 Arkansas Gatorade High School Player of the Year nominee.
