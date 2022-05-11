FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas, in a press release, has announced that Michael Musselman was promoted to director of basketball operations, Razorback head coach Eric Musselman announced Tuesday.
The younger Musselman will continue to lead the men’s basketball recruiting efforts while handling the day-to-day operations of the program.
This past year, he completed his third season with the Razorbacks as the director of recruiting while adding the title of assistant director of basketball operations.
Arkansas' recruiting efforts have reached new heights under Musselman. The Razorbacks just signed the No. 2 class in America in 2022.
They signed three five-star recruits and all six were members of the ESPN and SI.com Top 100 players.
Nick Smith Jr., Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh were all McDonald's All-Americans.
Barry Dunning Jr., Derrian Ford and Joseph Pinion were all four-stars.
The Razorbacks had never had a class with four Top 100 ESPN recruits. Now, they have done it twice (2020 and 2022).
And it's just not recruiting success, the Razorbacks made back-to-back NCAA Elite 8 appearances, have won at least 25 games overall and 13 in the SEC in two straight years, and finished ranked among the top 10 in the national polls.
Prior to Arkansas, Michael spent one year (2018-19) as a graduate assistant at Nevada, helping the team win 29 games, win a Mountain West Championship and earn an NCAA Tournament berth.
Michael previously served as a student manager at his alma mater, the University of San Diego. In his four years with the Toreros, he assisted the team in practice sessions, scouting reports, film editing and statistical analysis.
Michael received his bachelor’s degree in communications and a minor in business administration from San Diego in 2018.
He completed his master’s degree in educational leadership from Nevada in the summer of 2019.
